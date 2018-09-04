Analysis: Asia-US West Coast jet flow thin as summer travel season ends

Jet flows through the trans-Pacific arbitrage window have slowed significantly at the start of September as the summer travel season comes to an end.

US airlines have seen record demand this summer — which runs from Memorial Day in May to Labor Day on September 3 — and US refiners have responded by ramping up domestic production or buying North Asian spot cargoes.

Data out last week from the US Energy Information Administration showed that jet fuel output hit a fresh record high of 1.99 million b/d in the week ended August 10 — the fifth time that record has been broken this year.

According to shipping sources, a year-high 500,000 mt of jet was shipped along the North Asia-US West Coast route in August, though this has since shrunk to just 120,000 mt so far for September.

“It looks impossible,” said a North Asian refiner commenting on the arbitrage economics.

“Depends on the timing [of the laycan] … but I think it’s shut again,” said a second North Asian refiner.

While FOB Korea spot jet fuel differentials remained at a two-week low of minus 20 cents/b last Friday, market participants said the market could yet see further declines.

“China is maintaining high run rates, and is producing lots of jet … there’s less spot demand now,” said a Singapore-based trader. According to S&P Global Platts’ calculations based on data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics, Chinese refiners raised their crude throughput by 9.2% year on year to 350.57 million mt over January-July.

Chinese jet fuel/kerosene output also rose 15.6% to 27.611 million mt over the same period — the largest spike across all oil products.

“Market looks weaker now, at least till the kerosene stockpiling starts,” said a second Singapore-based trader.

The Asian jet fuel spot market usually sees demand peak over November-February when Japanese importers stockpile kerosene for winter heating.

FOB Singapore cash differentials continue to hover near year-to-date lows, and were assessed Friday down 2 cents/b day on day at minus 51 cents/b.

This weakness was also seen in derivative markets, where the September/October spread stood at minus 11 cents/b Friday, down 19 cents/b since the start of August. The prompt quarterly spread was also weaker, falling 3 cents/b day on day to plus 50 cents/b Friday.

