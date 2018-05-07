Analysis: Asian crude traders digest 4-year highs in Saudi, ADNOC OSPs

Crude oil traders and end-users in Asia were digesting multi-year high prices for key Middle Eastern crude grades Friday after sellers hiked their latest official selling prices on the back of a rallying spot market.

“I guess Saudi OSPS [look] a bit expensive, ADNOC’s look reasonable,” said a source at a trading house.

Middle Eastern producers Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. released their respective OSPs this week, with sweeping hikes across the board for crude oil grades headed to Asia.

“Saudis were on the higher end, but everything else seems reasonable,” said a Japanese end-user.

“They did not moderate at all,” said a Singapore-based trader of the Saudi OSPs.

Saudi Aramco hiked the OSP for Arab Super Light by $1.20/b from May to a premium of $6.30/b to the average of Oman/Dubai in June, a four-year high; it was last higher in June 2014 at a premium of $6.45/b, S&P Global Platts data showed.

Traders may have been expecting gentler hikes from the kingdom due to the higher-than-expected rise in the Arab Light OSP differential last month, sources said.

OSP differentials for Aramco’s other grades to Asia were also raised to levels not seen since 2014. The Arab Extra Light premium was set at $3.25/b; it was last higher in September 2014 at a premium of $3.40/b.

Arab Light, considered the kingdom’s key crude grade, was set at a premium of $1.90/b this month. It was last higher in August 2014 at a premium of $2.05/b.

Some traders balked at the month-on-month rises, while others were more accepting.

“Theoretical value for Arab Extra Light was $3.44/b. [At $3.25/b, it] is cheaper than the theoretical value,” said one source.

SOUR STRENGTH

Strength in the sour crude market justified higher OSPs this month, although the price hikes were substantial and needed some time to be digested by the market, crude sources in Asia said.

“I guess 70 cents/b for Arab Light is OK,” said one sour crude trader.

A firmly backwardated Middle East sour crude market structure was largely the reason for the hike, market participants said, noting an ever-widening Brent/Dubai Exchange Futures for Swaps spread also played a key role.

The spread between the June Dubai cash and swap averaged 81 cents/b in April. The swap-cash spread or “structure” is seen as being a key point of consideration for producers such as Saudi Aramco when deliberating monthly OSP changes.

Other producers, such as ADNOC, may look at the price differentials that its three grades trade at in the spot market during a particular month, traders said.

ADNOC’s Murban crude, for instance, was heard to have traded at premiums of around 20-25 cents/b to the grade’s OSP for June loading cargoes. The emirate raised the April Murban OSP differential to Dubai by 27 cents/b to a premium of $3.63/b, or an outright price of $71.90/b.

“ADNOC levels are OK, in line with where they traded,” said the Japanese end-user.

The Murban OSP was last higher in November 2014 at $77/b, while the OSP differential to Dubai was last higher in March 2014 at a premium of $3.98/b to Dubai assessments for the month.

