Analysis: Asian end-users eye locking in prompt, term naphtha on dips

The Asian physical naphtha complex could stage a rebound in the coming days as market sentiment improved with multiple regional end-users showing desire to snap up prompt and term supplies to take advantage of the recent slide in spot differentials.

In South Korea, major petrochemical producers Yeochun Naphtha Cracking Center, LG Chem and Korea Petrochemical Industry Co. had issued tenders seeking supplies for new term cycles running from November to around September-October 2019.

While exact term volumes sought could not be immediately confirmed, Asian trade sources said regional end-users are keen to capitalize on the current low cash differentials by locking in term contracts.

On Wednesday, cash differentials for CFR Japan light naphtha physical tumbled to parity to the Asian naphtha benchmark, the lowest since September 12, 2017, when it was assessed at the same level, S&P Global Platts data showed.

Indonesia’s state-owned Pertamina — which is rarely in the naphtha spot market — also issued a tender Wednesday seeking 950,000 barrels of heavy naphtha with maximum 100 ppm sulfur, equivalent to four 25,000 mt cargoes, for September delivery to Tuban.

Pertamina was last seen offering 170,000 barrels of naphtha from Tuban a year ago.

SUPPLY OVERHANG WEIGHS ON MARKET

Market sources were hinging on any resurgence of demand to soak up the existing barrels in the region.

A slew of unsold prompt-month cargoes and cooling Asian end-user demand during steam cracker turnaround season have contributed to recent weakness in the regional naphtha complex, market participants said.

Asian market sources also noted that around 1.5 million mt of arbitrage supplies from other regions would land in Asia next month, with a decent proportion made up of light full range naphtha used by both naphtha splitters and steam crackers.

“First priority is to clear the overhang [in the regional physical market],” an Asia-based naphtha trader said.

Asian naphtha swaps have served as a barometer of bearish market conditions of late, with the backwardation structure on front-month paper spread narrowing sharply on expectations of ample arbitrage supplies.

Since the start of the month, the September/October Mean of Platts Japan naphtha timespread has narrowed sharply to $1/mt at the close of Asian trade Wednesday, from $5.25/mt on August 1, Platts data showed.

Last year, the prompt-month MOPJ swap timespread fell into a contango structure for two months between mid-May and end-July, before rebounding back to positive terrain.

Source: Platts