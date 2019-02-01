Analysis: Asian sour crude traders expect small OSP cuts amid tightening flows

Crude oil market participants in Asia surveyed by S&P Global Platts this week expect another round of OSP cuts from producers of Middle East sour crude amid open arbitrage opportunities from the West to Asia.

However, smaller cuts are expected for medium to heavy sour crude grades as global supplies tighten and traders anticipate heavy crude barrels from the Middle East to be diverted to the US following its crude import embargo on Venezuela earlier this week.

“OSPs are a tough call this time around, anything could happen,” a China-based trader said of the situation.

“My guess is it [medium and heavy sour crude supply] will get tighter because the US Gulf Coast already has low volumes of Arab Heavy flowing in,” a trader with a Japanese refiner said.

Most traders still expect Saudi Aramco to make small cuts to its mainstay Arab Light and Arab Medium OSP grades for Asian buyers, while some said the OPEC kingpin may keep price differentials unchanged from the previous cycle. “Flat to slight cut,” for Saudi Aramco’s Arab Light, a trader with a North Asian integrated trading company said.

“Arab Extra Light may also be cut a bit,” the trader added.

Asian refiners have had their pick of crude grades at competitive prices from within the region as well as from the US, Europe, Latin America and West Africa due to a narrow Brent/Dubai EFS spread, making premium lighter, low sulfur crude grades relatively cheaper to Dubai-linked sour crudes.

As a result, deeper cuts are expected from other Middle East producers such as Qatar and Abu Dhabi for light sour grades such as Murban, Das and Qatar Land.

“There were only a couple of Qatar Land cargoes and they got done in single digit discounts so that’s where the OSP cut will be potentially,” the trader with a Japanese refiner said.

ADNOC’s Murban crude OSP is expected to see a cut of around 25 cents/b from last month, traders said.

Most survey participants however, expect ADNOC to keep the Upper Zakum OSP differential unchanged, or move it within a 5 cents/b range from the last cycle. Upper Zakum is a medium sour crude staple within Asia.

VENEZUELA IMPACT ON SUPPLIES

Several traders pointed out that how the US embargo on Venezuelan crude plays out will be a major consideration when producers meet internally to discuss OSP figures for this cycle

“[A lot of this] depends on Saudi, SOMO [and] what they do with east/west flows,” a Singapore-based crude trader said.

For instance, survey results were divided for Iraqi crude OSPs, with participants uncertain how state-owned SOMO would choose to move price differentials for Basrah Light and Heavy crude grades as demand from the US grows.

“I think [SOMO] will not [raise prices],” the North Asian trader said of Iraqi OSPs, adding that SOMO would likely follow Saudi Aramco’s lead in setting prices this cycle.

However, others offered a counter view, with the China-based trader saying “SOMO could raise Basrah prices because the [crudes are] already [trading] quite high [in] Europe.”

“China could potentially take Venezuelan crude, but [supply] of medium heavy grades will still remain tight,” the Japanese trader said, adding that “the only potential savior for US on the heavy sour end is Basrah [crude] now.”

OSP METHODOLOGY

Prices for crude oil barrels loading from the Persian Gulf are issued by producers such as Saudi Aramco, QP and ADNOC, using various price formulas that track regional price benchmarks as well as spot market activity.

Saudi Aramco is understood to track the cash Dubai Month 1/Month 3 spread (M1/M3) in setting the core direction of its five OSP crude grades destined for Asia every month, but may also take into account other factors, such as product cracks. Saudi Arabia’s OSP-linked grades do not trade in the spot market.

Dubai M1/M3 has averaged 31 cents/b in January to date, down 6 cents/b from December, according to Platts data.

ADNOC, and QP are, however, said to take into account spot trading activity during the most recent trading cycle. The cargoes trade on a forward basis, with March loading barrels trading through the month of January.

Platts surveys a range of crude oil market participants across Asia for OSP expectations each month, comprising sellers, refiners and traders of Middle East crude oil in the region.

Source: Platts