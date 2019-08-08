Analysis: Australia may find heavy crude exports more profitable than condensate in H2

Australian crude suppliers will likely fetch much higher prices for their heavy sweet oil than condensate in the second half of 2019, as healthy Asian demand for low sulfur marine fuels bode well for the export of fuel oil-rich grades including Vincent, Pyrenees and Van Gogh.

Although Australia’s condensate export volumes and overall earnings grew sharply as production jumped in tandem with a slew of new LNG projects coming on stream, the country’s ultra-light crude exports failed to make as much profit as heavy sweet grades on a dollar-per-barrel basis due to poor light distillate refining margins in Asia this year.

On the contrary, spot price differentials for Australian heavy sweet crudes surged to record highs in recent weeks as Asian refiners actively sought these feedstock grades for blending into low sulfur fuel oil in preparation for stricter marine fuel sulfur requirements in 2020.

Australia’s Woodside Energy said in its recent quarterly activities report that it received an average price of $64/b for its condensate during the April-June quarter, while the petroleum exploration and production company achieved an average crude oil selling price of $69/b during the quarter.

With Platts benchmark Dated Brent averaging $68.86/b in Q2, Woodside’s latest report indicated that its condensate grades commanded an average discount of around $4.86/b against Platts’ physical sweet crude benchmark during the quarter, while its light and heavy crude grades traded in premiums of 14 cents/b.

During the same quarter, another Australian upstream firm, Santos, achieved an average price of $75.26/b for its crude oil, the company said in its quarterly report released last month. For condensate, its average price was $65.39/b.

The figures indicated an average discount of $3.47/b to Platts Dated Brent for condensate sales and a premium of around $6.40/b for crude oil cargoes sold during the quarter.

The sharp weakness in ultra-light crude price differentials came as little surprise as the Asian naphtha crack spreads narrowed to a near eight-month low in late Q2 due to ample volumes of light paraffinic naphtha arbitraged from the West amid tepid downstream petrochemicals margins.

The second-line Platts CFR Japan naphtha crack spread against front-month ICE Brent crude futures averaged at minus $7.11/b in Q2, marking the lowest quarterly margin since minus $8.81/b in Q2 2013.

Reflecting the weak light distillate product margins, Australia’s flagship North West Shelf condensate was assessed at an average discount of $4.40/b to Platts Dated Brent in Q2 — marking the lowest quarterly price differential since minus $6.10/b in Q2 2013.

MOST EXPENSIVE GRADES AHEAD OF IMO 2020

In stark contrast, September-loading cargoes of Australian heavy sweet grades Van Gogh and Pyrenees crude were heard to have recently traded at premiums of $13-$14/b to Platts Dated Brent on a FOB basis, making them among the most expensive crudes in the world.

Australian heavy sweet grades are widely seen as an ideal feedstock for low sulfur marine fuels and the lofty spot premiums reflect the surge in stockpiling demand for LSFO components in preparation for January 2020, when the International Maritime Organization’s new sulfur cap for bunker fuel kicks-in.

Asian heavy distillate traders, in early March, said the stocks of low sulfur fuel oil and the components were around 1 million mt, with three to four VLCCs reportedly used to store these components in the waters of Singapore and Malaysia.

By May, this volume had jumped to over 3 million mt with about ten VLCCs as floating storage for these low sulfur components, Platts reported previously.

Most recently, around 10-14 VLCCs were already taken up in and around Singapore for storing LSFO, according to a Singapore-based trade source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Another source said that Singapore seemed the ‘right place’ to make the switch to MGO and LSFO, given its strategic location, infrastructure, thrust towards compliance and enforcement of rules as well as bunker hub dominance.

“A lot of new players are entering the market and oil players are coming back,” he said.

Singapore is the world’s largest bunkering port. Developments in the city-port’s bunker market provide cues for other marine fuel hubs globally.

MORE HEAVY SWEET CRUDE ON OFFER

Looking to take full advantage of stellar spot market premiums paid for heavy sweet crude oil, Australian suppliers are stepping up efforts to help quench Asian refiners’ thirst for the heavy-end, low sulfur grades.

Australia’s heavy sweet Vincent crude has returned to the spot market in the recent trading cycle after a production suspension of more than one year.

Japanese trading house Mitsui is set to lift a cargo in mid-August, Platts reported previously.

Woodside Energy is also expected to start marketing heavy sweet crude cargoes from the Greater Enfield project later in the third-quarter or early in Q4, industry sources said.

