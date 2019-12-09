Analysis: Canada’s net imports of gas surge as Dawn shifts to premium over Chicago prices

Canada’s net export volume of natural gas to the US has fallen near an all-time low as Bakken supply continues to displace gas from Alberta, while East Canada has become more reliant on imports from the US Midwest.

Net Canadian exports to the US fell as low as 2.4 Bcf/d last week, their second-lowest mark on record going back to 2005, according to data from S&P Global Platts Analytics.

North Dakota’s ever-growing Bakken supply has diminished Alberta’s exports to the US on Northern Border Pipeline. The Bakken’s share of the line reached 67% of the pipe’s capacity last month to mark the fifth straight month of market share gains.

An unusually strong reliance from the Dawn Hub in Ontario on gas imported from the US Midwest to meet local demand has served as another primary driver behind the weak net exports over the past several weeks.

Imports from the US Midwest have averaged 3.2 Bcf/d since November 16, reaching over 3.5 Bcf/d Tuesday, according to Platts Analytics. This is both the highest daily level since 2014 and the strongest run in years. Vector and Nexus pipeline import capacities maxed out, and Great Lakes delivered strong amounts into Eastern Canada as well.

Prices at the Dawn hub flipped from a slight discount to a strong premium to Chicago city-gates from the first half to the second half of November, supportive of strong flows to East Canada. East Canada, however, is sitting on a large storage surplus, and it continues to trade at a premium to Chicago to attract Midwest gas. After trading at a 25 cent/MMBtu discount to Chicago city-gates in early November, it is currently trading at a 5-cent premium.

The larger-than-average imports from the US Midwest into Ontario could trace back to restrictions at East Canada’s storage fields.

During the first half of November, Dawn was relying on gas in storage to meet demand, withdrawing about 900 MMcf/d. Since then, East Canada demand has fallen slightly, though higher exports at Waddington have largely offset the lower local demand.

Despite the steady demand, withdrawals have not ramped back up in response. Meanwhile, imports from the Midwest, which averaged 2.5 Bcf/d through the first 16 days of November, have picked up in response to Dawn’s price increase.

A possible explanation for shippers in Eastern Canada paying a premium for Midwest gas rather than drawing down on its ample reserves is storage fields may not have completely flipped back to withdrawal mode after injecting for most of the last 10 days in November when demand faltered, according to Platts Analytics.

As the storage fields flip back to withdrawal mode, however, Dawn’s premium to Chicago should subside as the region starts to rely more heavily on local supply.

Source: Platts