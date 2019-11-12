Analysis: China Oct gas imports down 10% on GDP, industry, Rudong LNG

China’s natural gas imports, comprising LNG and pipeline gas, in October declined 10.3% year on year to 6.52 million mt, or 9 Bcm, the latest data from the General Administration of Customs showed, a significant reversal from growth rates of around 27% in recent years.

Domestic sources attributed lower October imports to the economic slowdown, a long shutdown at PetroChina’s Rudong LNG terminal, the relaxation of China’s coal-to-gas switching policies, and stricter emission restrictions and lower industrial activity during the country’s National Day holidays in early October.

October is typically a time of year where you see gas storage restocking and firm baseload industrial and city gas demand, but this has not been the case this year because of a combination of slow industrial activity and a lack of need to refill inventories, said S&P Global Platts Asia LNG Analytics manager Jeff Moore.

“The situation could turn back around with the startup of heating demand in northern China. Even so, Platts Analytics expects Chinese LNG imports to grow less than 5 Bcm this winter compared to last winter,” Moore said.

NATIONAL DAY

The government strengthened environmental and safety restrictions during China’s National Day holidays in early October, a move that slowed industrial and business activity across the country, according to market sources.

“Many factories suspended operations ahead of the National Day holidays in a bid to meet strict emissions targets during the holidays,” a market source in Beijing said.

The government also tightened safety checks for transportation, including trucks and vessels, a market source in southern China said.

“These may also have helped slow LNG imports as well as demand from the industrial sector in October,” the source said, adding that they had also reduced LNG imports in October.

The domestic LNG ex-factory price was reported at around Yuan 3,000/mt at the end of September, the lowest level this year, according to data from Shanghai Petroleum & Gas Exchange, reflecting slow domestic demand.

RUDONG LNG

There were no LNG imports into the Rudong terminal in October, a source close to state-owned PetroChina said, from an average of six cargoes/month in the past five months, according to S&P Global Platts shipping tracker Xplore.

PetroChina halted operations at the terminal September 22 after a piling barge hit the facility, causing damage to the bridges and transmission pipelines, following a typhoon in the region.

Operations resumed last week, with the delivery of a cargo from Malaysia’s Bintulu November 6-7 aboard the carrier Gaslog Singapore, Platts trade flow software cFlow showed.

Softer coal-to-gas switching policies and the continuous economic slowdown are also behind weaker gas demand and lower imports in October, market sources said.

China imported a total of 77.71 million mt — or 107.16 Bcm of gas – over January-October, up 7.9% from 72.03 million mt — or 99.33 Bcm — during the same period last year, according to customs data.

The growth was well down on the 36% year-on-year growth of January-October 2018, data from the National Development and Reform Commission showed.

October imports dropped 20.6% month on month from 8.21 million mt in September, according to the customs data.

