Analysis: China’s fuel oil imports capped by negative margins

China’s independent refiners have not imported as much fuel oil as they had been expected to after the introduction of new tax rules on March 1 due to negative margins and this trend is expected to continue in the near to medium term.

The Chinese government on March 1 introduced new tax regulations. closing a loophole that allowed refiners to pass off crude oil as fuel oil and receive a consumption-tax rebate. The new rule has raised refiners’ tax burden and caused many of them to look to fuel oil as an alternative feedstock to crude.

Two cargoes of fuel oil totaling 75,000 mt were imported by ChemChina and Luqing Petrochemical in the first four months of this year, compared with zero a year earlier, but no additional deals have been done as the price of straight run fuel oil is too high to break-even, trading sources based in China and Singapore said recently.

Market sources said negative refining margins would prevent heavy inflow of fuel oil into China in the foreseeable future.

“Refineries were estimated to lose at least Yuan 80-100/mt ($1.98-$2.47/b) in cracking imported straight-run fuel oil last month,” said a trader with Chambroad Petrochemical, a major independent refinery in Shandong.

“There’s no margin for cracking fuel oil now…Besides, we have to pay the consumption tax first when importing fuel oil which [impacts our immediate cash flow] compared with taking crude,” a trader with Shandong-based Wonfull Petrochemical said.

China levies a consumption tax of Yuan 1,218/mt on fuel oil, Yuan 1.52/liter (Yuan 2,110/mt) on gasoline, and Yuan 1.2/liter (Yuan 1,411/mt) on gasoil.

If the gasoline and gasoil are produced using fuel oil, which used to be the main feedstock for independent refiners until they were allowed to use imported crude oil in 2015, refiners can claim a tax rebate.

Crude is not subject to a consumption tax, and refiners are not entitled to a consumption tax rebate on the sale of oil products made from it.

Some independent refineries exploited loopholes in the old tax system by reporting crude oil as fuel oil. This allowed them to pay no consumption tax on crude but get a rebate for their gasoline and gasoil product.

“The new tax reporting system is designed to close the loophole and has raised independent refineries’ tax costs. This has forced them to search for alternative feedstock to compare which one is more cost-effective,” a Shandong-based trader said.

TIGHT FUEL OIL SUPPLY

Offers for Middle East-origin straight-run fuel oil cargoes for May delivery into China, with 1.7-1.8% sulfur content, were heard at around a $55/mt premium to Mean of Platts Singapore 180 CST high sulfur fuel oil. The premium is up from April delivery cargoes which was under $50/mt.

The high price was due to tight supply this year, especially of the traditional M100 fuel oil feedstock for the independent refineries.

Supply of Russian-origin M100 is hardly seen in the Asia market this year, traders said.

Russian refiners have overall reduced M100 production as they undergo upgrades to meet the country’s tighter emission standards. Moreover, the fuel that is produced is either sold as bunker fuel in the bunker market which is exempt from export taxes, or exported to Europe and the US where prices are higher, a Singapore-based trader said.

BP, which won Rosneft’s annual tender for M100 in 2018, sends most of the cargoes to the US on a term contract instead of supplying Asian buyers, the trader added.

In addition, supplies of straight-run fuel oil from Europe have also been rare recently, according to traders.

According to data from Beijing-based information provider JLC, China’s independent refineries cracked 16.10 million mt of fuel oil in 2013. This volume fell to 1.53 million mt in 2017.

