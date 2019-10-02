Analysis: Crude, carbon and now LNG: India-US energy ties hit new high

Mounting geopolitical tensions, rising US hydrocarbons output and India’s insatiable appetite for oil and gas has created both the need and the opportunity for New Delhi and Washington to lift bilateral energy ties to a new level.

Analysts and industry sources told S&P Global Platts that this new found relationship could go even higher.

From doubling US crude oil imports in less than a year to inching closer to sealing of the biggest long-term LNG import deal, India’s growing affinity for US energy comes at a time when New Delhi is looking for new energy sources to create a stable supply channel over the longer term.

The move will not only help the United States to find an outlet for its fast-expanding energy output, but it could also give Washington an opportunity to cut its massive trade deficit with India.

“As one of the fastest growing economies, it is perhaps no surprise that India is increasing its energy ties with the United States,” said Chris Midgley, global director of S&P Global Platts Analytics.

“With concerns around security of supply of crude out of India’s preferred suppliers in the Middle East and Venezuela, they are increasingly looking at alternative sources of supply, such as the growing export length out of the USGC,” he added.

The US exported around 267,000 b/d of crude oil to India over the first seven months of this year, more than doubling from 129,000 b/d over the same period last year, according to the US Census Bureau.

India ships in about 65% of its crude import needs from the Middle East.

“While India’s complex refineries are ideally suited for heavier grades, they are showing increasing flexibility to lighter, sweeter US grades especially as they move to lower gasoil and fuel oil sulfur specifications,” Midgley said.

NEED CREATES OPPORTUNITY

India’s annual trade surplus with the US has averaged about $20 billion in the past four years. The US this year has withdrawn preferential treatment on some Indian exports to the US, stepping up the pressure on New Delhi, while arguing that India has not provided equitable and reasonable access to its markets.

Therefore, some analysts and economists argue that commodities, like crude oil and LNG, could flow in with much larger volumes to India in coming years.

“On the face of it, energy-hungry India and the energy-rich Gulf are a match made in heaven. But the growing political risk of short-haul shipments can only enhance the commercial appeal of long haul US supplies,” Antoine Halff, senior scholar at Center for Global Energy Policy at Columbia University, told Platts.

“The net effect of this convergence of below-ground and above-ground factors is the rapid diversification of India’s energy basket in terms of both fuel types and origin,” he added.

Late last month, Tellurian signed a memorandum of understanding with Petronet to negotiate taking up to a $2.5 billion stake in the holding company that includes Driftwood and four pipelines that Tellurian is proposing to build.

If finalized, the deal by Petronet to buy equity in the Driftwood project in exchange for lifting 5 million mt/year of LNG over the longer period would take India one step closer to its gas ambitions.

“Growing energy ties between US and India could mark a significant upturn if Petronet ultimately decides to finalize the investment,” said Sunil. K. Sibal, senior analyst at US-based Seaport Global Securities.

“The project, which plans to use an integrated approach by owning gas reserves as well as connecting pipelines and liquefaction facilities in the US, is a significantly different approach than what Petronet has taken for sourcing LNG from other countries,” he added.

CLEAN ENERGY PROSPECTS

US gas exports to India in the form of LNG so far has been muted despite the 5.8 million mt/year capacity taken by India’s state-run GAIL under long-term contracts with Cheniere’s Sabine Pass and Dominion’s Cove Point facilities. However, much of this capacity under contract by GAIL has been re-sold.

“India’s domestic demand for natural gas is set to increase with growing investment in domestic gas pipelines. The recent deal with the US ensures that India can secure security of supply and flexible pricing as the growing number of FID projects compete for secure outlets. In addition, India provides attractive optionality for traders looking between Europe and Northeast Asia,” Midgley added.

And not just on oil and gas, but United States and India have also agreed to a long and strategic partnership on clean energy. Both countries have a Partnership to Advance Clean Energy, or PACE, in place — which is working to accelerate inclusive, low carbon growth by supporting research and deployment of clean energy technologies, according to the US Energy Department.

Both countries have pledged to strengthen and expand PACE through a series of priority initiatives. Over the past year, India has revised its renewable energy target to 175 GW by 2022. The activities of the PACE initiatives are aligned to support India’s ambitious clean energy targets, it added.

“India has a need to satiate its growing energy appetite while cleaning its air and reducing its carbon footprint,” Halff said.

Source: Platts