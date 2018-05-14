Analysis: European refiners digesting impact of latest US Iran sanctions

Key buyers of Iranian crude in Europe are still assessing the impact of the return of US sanctions against Iran, with rival Iraqi and Saudi producers said to be in prime position to eat into Iran’s European market share.

Burgeoning demand for rival Saudi, Iraqi crudes

Refiners wary of US banking restrictions

Turkey likely to remain an active buyer

Trading sources said European refiners will continue to buy Iranian crude, though purchases might start to reduce gradually by November, when the new US sanctions come into place.

International buyers of Iranian oil have until November 4 to wind down contracts before the US reimposes sanctions on the oil, energy, shipping and insurance sectors, according to a US Treasury Department fact sheet.

These sanctions might affect companies buying Iranian crude that involve significant dollar transactions or US banks or have a sizeable US presence.

GRADUAL REDUCTION

Europe is a key outlet for the OPEC member, taking around 700,000 b/d, or a third, of Iranian crude exports.

The key buyers of Iranian crude in the wider European region are Turkey, France, Italy, Spain and Greece.

For now, European refiners continue to buy Iranian crude, with demand for oil loading in June still very robust, traders said.

“I think Europe will keep buying Iranian barrels till the banking system will stop them,” said a source at one trading house that is active in the European crude oil market, adding that Iranian barrels continue to be very economical compared with other sour crudes in the region.

“The impact is too early to tell…it is a 180 days winding down period,” another trader said, adding that some buyers might actually start to take more Iranian crude before the November 4 deadline.

“If one subscribes to the US waiver and reduction approach over time then you have to maximize liftings now to cut back later to ‘needed’ level. A bit like OPEC, you take assessment of production levels at highest possible point and then you cut,” the trader said.

The biggest buyer or Iranian oil in the wider European region is Turkey, with sources saying that Turkish demand is likely to be strong despite the sanctions due to its close relations with the OPEC member.

SAUDI, IRAQI CRUDES IN PRIME POSITION

Meanwhile, European interest in alternative medium sour grades from Saudi Arabia and Iraq is picking up, as these countries start to offer more price incentives to entice buyers.

Saudi Aramco has significantly cut the official selling prices for all of its crude oil grades loading in June and bound for Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean.

Trading source said the low Saudi OSPs are expected to drive up demand for these grades.

“Actually most refiners, at least in Europe, have nominated a maximum of Saudi barrels but more in line with the interesting low OSPs but Saudi [may] not deliver full volumes due to OPEC quota,” said one trader who works for a European refiner that is a key buyer of Iranian oil.

Oil major Total, which has a crude supply contract with Iran’s NIOC, has said it is “analyzing the implications” of the US decision.

Italy’s Saras, which runs the 300,000 b/d Sarroch refinery and is an active buyer of Iranian oil, said it is flexible in its crude oil imports and is ready to deal with potential supply disruptions.

“For instance in 2015 we had a record year in terms of refinery results, despite absence of Libyan and Iranian crude available, and we bought more than 40 different crudes qualities from many different countries. So we can cope with changes on the supply side if required,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.

Representatives at other key buyers of this crude — including Turkey’s Tupras, Spain’s Cepsa and Repsol, Greece’s Hellenic Petroleum and Motor Oil Hellas — were not immediately available for comment on the matter.

SHIPOWNERS WARY

European shipowners that have benefited from the strong recent demand for Iranian crude said they now expect a fall in tanker activity on the Iran-Europe route.

“These sanctions don’t directly affect shipping yet but the problem is that [because of the sanctions] charterers may be prevented from doing business with Iran and it may be hard to get letters of credit,” one shipowner said. “If the charterer has exposure to the US banking system then they may also be stopped from trading or face huge sanctions, so shipowners may not get paid even if they take cargoes.”

A lot of owners are worried about calling at Iranian ports as they may then no longer be able to call at ports in the US.

Iran, the third-largest oil producer in OPEC after Saudi Arabia and Iraq, is producing around 3.82 million b/d of crude oil, according to S&P Global Platts estimates.

In 2011-15, when the EU and US previously levied sanctions on the transportation and purchase of Iranian crude, Iran saw its exports fall by almost 1 million b/d.

Iran has doubled its oil exports to about 2.2 million-2.4 million b/d since the nuclear deal was implemented in January 2016.

