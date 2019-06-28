Analysis: Export surge drives crude stocks lower, tipping US to net exporter status

A surge in export activity to an all-time high last week flipped the US to be a net exporter of petroleum and drove crude inventories to a seven-week low, US Energy Information Administration data showed this week.

US crude exports jumped 348,000 b/d to a record-high 3.77 million b/d during the week ended June 21, EIA data showed. Outflows were 163,000 b/d stronger than the previous record-high 3.61 million b/d reached in mid-February. Refined product exports were also considerably stronger last week at 5.61 million b/d, up around 200,000 b/d from the week prior and the highest since mid-December.

Combined, the surge in export activity positioned the US as a net exporter of petroleum products, with exports outpacing imports by an aggregate 676,000 b/d. While the US has been a net petroleum exporter on a weekly basis twice previously, in February 2019 and November 2018, last week marked the largest spread between inflows and outflows in US history.

Notably the spread between ICE Brent and NYMEX WTI, a proxy for the competitiveness of US crude abroad, has been steadily narrowing in recent weeks. Last week the Brent/WTI spread averaged around $8.18/b, in from a peak of almost $11/b in late May and considerably weaker than spreads of around $10/b in mid-February, when export volumes last peaked.

The surge in crude exports contributed to a 12.79 million-barrel draw in commercial crude stocks, taking inventories to 469.58 million barrels. While the draw put a considerable dent in a budding crude supply overhang, US crude inventories remain ample at 6.3% above the five-year average.

The bulk of the crude draw was on the US Gulf Coast, where a 2.4 percentage point increase in refinery utilization to 96.1% of capacity added to the record high crude exports to pull storage down 6.26 million barrels last week. But crude stocks were lower across all reporting regions as healthy refinery demand weighed on storage levels.

Nationwide refinery utilization edged up 0.3 percentage point to 94.2% of total capacity last week, roughly 1.2% above the five-year average for this time of year. Refinery utilization was above 90% in all regions outside of the USAC, where run rates dipped 7.2 percentage points after a series of explosions and a fire destroyed the alkylation unit at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions 355,000 b/d Philadelphia refinery on June 21.

USAC GASOLINE SUPPLY TIGHTENS AMID STEADY DEMAND

Nationwide gasoline inventories fell roughly 1 million barrels last week to 232.23 million barrels, roughly in line with analyst expectations of a 1.1 million-barrel draw in S&P Global Platts’ Monday analysis. The draw left stock levels just 0.6% above the five-year average, largely erasing a supply overhang that had stood as wide as 2.4% above the average in early June.

But the regional supply picture was mixed. Nearly all of the stock draw was concentrated on the Atlantic Coast, where gasoline inventories fell 1.26 million barrels to 60.88 million barrels. USAC inventories lost ground to the five-year average for the fourth consecutive week, with the deficit widening to around 7.6%.

Steady end-user demand contributed to the regional tightens. Total product supplied for gasoline, a proxy for demand, was at rough parity with the five-year average last week at 9.47 million b/d, despite slipping 460,000 b/d from an all-time high 9.93 million b/d the week prior.

While the PES fire sharply curtailed refinery runs last week, it had little impact on regional gasoline production. USAC net gasoline production actually ticked higher by 40,000 b/d to 3.34 million b/d despite the incident.

But going forward the PES fire may result in a structural shift in USAC gasoline markets. The facility had produced around 154,000 b/d of gasoline, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics, but is now running at reduced capacity following the incident. On Wednesday, PES announced the company would begin to wind down operations as part of a plan to shutter the facility.

RBOB futures have gained sharply in the wake of the explosions, opening USAC gasoline cracks versus Brent to the widest since April. The frontline NYMEX RBOB versus ICE Brent crack has widened from $10.57/b the session prior to the PES fire to $16.27/b at the close of trading Wednesday.

Total distillate stocks were down 2.44 million barrels on the week at 125.38 million barrels, EIA data showed. The draw put inventories 7.3% under the five-year average. Distillate exports jumped to 1.72 million b/d last week, the highest since mid-June 2018, weighing heavily on USGC inventories, which slipped 1.97 million barrels.

Source: Platts