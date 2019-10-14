Analysis: India hopes US, Russian crude flows can cushion potential Middle East shock

India will witness a sharp rise in US crude flows in the coming months and even next year as refiners consider options to sign both spot and term contracts to cushion themselves from any potential supply disruption in the event Middle East tensions escalate and disrupt oil flows, delegates attending the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek said Monday.

New Delhi is also stepping up diplomatic efforts to look into the possibility of shipping in more crude from Russia as and when economics allow.

“India is too much skewed towards the Middle East and some of the recent events bring about the vulnerability in procuring from the Middle East,” B. Anand, CEO of Nayara Energy, told S&P Global Platts on the sidelines of the India Energy Forum.

“Therefore, the current initiative of the government in engaging in discussions with the US, Russia and other suppliers seems very pragmatic as they step up efforts to ensure long-term supply security,” he added.

Signs of increased flows from the US are already visible in recent numbers. The US exported around 260,000 b/d of crude oil to India over the first eight months of this year, more than doubling the 138,000 b/d sent in the same period in 2018, according to the US Census Bureau.

“The US is helping India by providing a secure energy supply while meeting its environmental goals,” Kenneth Juster, the US Ambassador to India, told the India Energy Forum. “Key areas of cooperation between India and the US include defense, energy imports including crude oil, coal and liquefied natural gas, as well as renewable energy,” he added.

Indian refiners have been exploring US crude grades such as Eagle Ford, Louisiana Light, Mars, West Texas and Bakken. “We have been buying a lot of new US grades,” an official at one of the state-run refineries said.

But freight rates would hold the key to crude purchases by Indian refiners in the coming months.

SKEWED TOWARD THE MIDDLE EAST

India ships in close to 70% of its crude import needs from the Middle East. Late last week, oil prices jumped above $60/b briefly after Iran’s state shipping company confirmed one of its Suezmax tankers in the Red Sea carrying 1 million b/d of crude had spilled oil following two “separate explosions, probably by missile hits” occurred.

The incident follows the attacks last month on Saudi oil infrastructure and a number of tanker-related incidents in the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint earlier this year, which have raised geopolitical risks in the world’s biggest oil producing basin.

Refiners said Indian refiners have been receiving crude oil from Saudi Arabia despite the recent drone attacks at its oil installations.

“It has been business as usual for us with Saudi Arabia,” R. Ramachandran, director (Refineries) at Bharat Petroleum Corp., said.

Escalating Middle East tensions is prompting India to not only rethink its crude strategy and diversify its supply sources in a bid to slash its massive dependence on Middle Eastern shipments, it is also prompting New Delhi to speed up the expansion of its strategic oil reserves capacity.

India received about 845,000 b/d of crude oil from Saudi Arabia over January-August, accounting for 18.5% of its overall imports of 4.58 million b/d in the period, according to shipping data. Saudi Arabia was the second-largest supplier to India in the eight-month period, behind Iraq.

“India is in a vulnerable position because of its huge dependence on the Middle East, even though the country has some SPRs and commercial crude stocks. More diversification is needed,” Lim Jit Yang, adviser for oil markets at S&P Global Oil Analytics, said.

RUSSIAN CRUDE

After the drone attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure, a delegation from Rosneft discussed energy cooperation with India, paying particular attention to increasing supplies of Russian crude to Indian refineries. The two sides have agreed to intensify cooperation on strengthening India’s energy security and guaranteeing supply of high-quality feedstock and oil products to India.

Some oil ministry officials said Indian refiners have been looking at Caspian Sea-origin crude as part of an effort to broaden the base of crude suppliers.

“There are some refiners seriously looking out for crude supplies from Kazakhstan,” one refinery official said.

Delegates and policy makers attending the forum said trade and geopolitical tensions have created the need not only to diversify oil importing sources but the entire energy basket.

“I am very clear that no single form of energy can meet the growing energy demand in India, given India’s development imperative that aims to ensure energy justice to all,” Indian petroleum and steel minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the India Energy Forum.

“Mixing all commercially viable energy sources is the only feasible way forward in our context. India will chart its own course of energy transition in a responsible manner,” he added.

