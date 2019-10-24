Analysis: India’s steel exports show rising trend as mills cut inventories

India’s exports of finished steel products overtook imports in recent months as local mills lowered their offers to cut inventories, data from the Joint Plant Committee showed.

Overall exports for April to September, which represents first half of the Indian financial year, stood at 3.94 million mt, up 22% year on year.

On the other hand, imports for the six-month period amounted to 4.02 million mt, almost flat from 4 million mt in the corresponding period of 2018.

Compared to the previous financial year ranging from April 2018-March 2019, the H1 exports for the current financial year have hit 61.9% of the 6.36 million mt sent, while the H1 imports have hit 51.3% of the 7.83 million mt received.

As a result of the higher exports, inventories stood at 13.69 million mt at end-September, down 4.5% from 14.33 million mt at end-August, the Ministry of Steel said.

“Increasing trends in exports of finished steel since August 2019 have led to absorption and reduction in levels of inventories,” the ministry said in its monthly report. “…Indian steel companies have lowered their export offers to offload their surplus inventories in the overseas market.”

By weight, non-alloy hot-rolled coil was the most exported steel item over H1, the JPC said, amounting to 2.28 million mt. Likewise, non-alloy HRC was the leading imported steel item at 1.07 million mt.

Local steelmakers are expected to seek overseas orders as demand from the automobile industry falls amid market concerns of an economic slowdown.

India’s H1 vehicle production amounted to 14.43 million units, down 13.3% from 16.65 million units in the previous financial year, while passenger vehicle sales fell 23.6% on the year, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers’ data showed.

“October will be a crucial month which will indicate the trends for H2 and measure the effects of an abundant monsoon and the various government [economic] measures,” India’s Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations said.

