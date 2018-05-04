Analysis: Indonesia likely to export Banyu Urip crude more regularly

Indonesia’s crude oil production from its Cepu block has surpassed the 200,000 b/d mark and the output rate is expected to continue rising, a positive trend that would allow state-run energy firm Pertamina to export Banyu Urip crude on a more regular basis.

– Crude oil output from Cepu block surpasses 200,000 b/d

– Pertamina plans to export Banyu Urip more regularly later this year

– ExxonMobil expects Cepu block output to reach 220,000 b/d by year-end

Average crude output from the Cepu block has risen above 200,000 b/d recently and the uptrend is likely to continue, Gigih Prakoso, director of Pertamina’s investment planning and risk management told S&P Global Platts on the sidelines of the Indonesian Petroleum Association conference and exhibition held in Jakarta Wednesday.

“Pertamina is planning to export Banyu Urip crude more regularly later this year as growing production [from the Cepu block] would mean excess supply to sell [outside],” Prakoso said.

The Cepu block, which straddles the border between Central Java and East Java, is estimated to contain about 729 million barrels of oil. Banyu Urip, the block’s major oil discovery, is estimated to hold more than 300 million barrels of oil.

Despite the healthy production rate, Banyu Urip crude has rarely been offered in the international spot market over the past one year as Indonesia has stepped up efforts to make most of the country’s own production in order to reduce its dependency on imported crude.

Reflecting Indonesia’s growing efforts to process more domestic grades, the country’s crude imports in January tumbled 41.7% month on month to 954,830 mt, while crude exports in the month fell 35.5% from December 2017 to 661,983 mt, Statistics Indonesia data showed.

However, the ample Banyu Urip output could help revive Indonesia’s export volume going forward.

“Any excess volumes [after domestic refinery requirements are met] would most certainly be exported,” Prakoso said.

The block’s project operator ExxonMobil also acknowledged the strong production growth from the area of late, pegging the current average output at around 210,000-215,000 b/d compared with 200,000 b/d last year.

Crude oil pumped from Cepu now accounts for at least 25% of Indonesia’s total liquids output, said Raymond Jones, vice president of Asia Pacific & Established Areas of ExxonMobil Production Company during a panel discussion at the IPA conference.

Production target from the Cepu block is about 220,000 b/d by the end of this year, Erwin Maryoto, vice president of ExxonMobil Indonesia’s public and government affairs told Platts on the sidelines of the IPA conference.

“Currently we are developing Kedung Keris field in the Cepu block as well. The EPC [engineering, procurement and construction] has been completed in April. The field will produce its initial crude up to 10,000 b/d in 2019. We will connect the production to the Banyu Urip facilities … the investment to develop Kedung Keris is only $100 million,” Maryoto said.

Banyu Urip is a medium-heavy sweet crude. It has an API gravity of 32 degrees with a sulfur content of 0.305% by weight and pour point of 27 degrees Celsius.

SPOT TENDER RESUMES

Earlier this month, Pertamina issued a spot tender offering 750,000 barrels of Banyu Urip crude for loading in May 26-27 — marking the first time in eight months that the medium-heavy sweet Indonesian grade was available in the international spot market. Market sources in Jakarta said the growing Cepu block production and rising outright crude oil prices may have encouraged the state-run company to start selling the grade again.

“Crude prices are on the rapid rise lately so Indonesia wouldn’t hesitate to sell any excess barrels available for exports,” said a senior industry official based in Jakarta.

International crude benchmark flat prices have hit multi-year highs recently with ICE front-month Brent futures rallying to a three-year high of $75.47/b last week, while Platts cash Dubai breached the $70/b mark for the first time in more than three years late last month.

Prior to the latest tender, the last time the medium-heavy grade changed hands was in August 2017, when ExxonMobil was said to have sold a 650,000-barrel cargo for loading in first half of October 2017 to Unipec.

“Banyu Urip is one of the top five produced crude in Southeast Asia and its rich vacuum gasoil yield attracts many regional refinery customers … it’s a low sulfur grade too so it appeals to oil product makers that are wary about the tightening international fuel regulations too,” a Chinese refinery source said on the sidelines of IPA.

Source: Platts