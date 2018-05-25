Analysis: Iraqi Basrah crude premiums find upward momentum in Europe

Price differentials for Basrah Light crude firmed in spot trading this week as June-loading barrels of the Iraqi grade found potential buyers in Europe on the back of refinery rampups in the region, sources said.

A destination unrestricted June-loading cargo of the crude was heard to have been bought by a Chinese trader at a premium of 80 cents-90 cents/b to the crude’s OSP for June, sources told S&P Global Platts Thursday.

The cargo was likely headed to Europe, traders in Asia said, citing distinct reasons why buyers in Europe would pay higher margins for the cargo. Refinery rampups ahead of July-August summer demand, Iranian supply uncertainty and better OSP value were several of the top issues cited.

“Europe demand is strong,” added a South Korean end-user.

Trading sources in Europe concurred, saying that both Basrah Light and Basrah Heavy were offering good value for refineries in the Mediterranean, particularly in comparison to Russia’s medium sour Urals crude.

“There are plenty alternatives to Urals at lower prices, like Basrah, [Kurdish] KBT, etc and majors and trading houses are maximizing delivery to Europe — specifically grades from the Persian Gulf,” one sour crude trader said.

While refinery demand in Northwest Europe has picked up in recent weeks, exports of typical feedstock crude such as Urals have declined, further tightening the supply in the region.

IRANIAN SANCTIONS THREAT FAVORS BASRAH

Iraqi crude has also been seen as an alternative ahead of the Iranian sanctions.

“I guess Europe premiums may be so high because they are worried about the potential impact of Iran sanctions on their supply security,” a North Asian trader added.

“Basrah Light levels are helped by Iranian issues,” one Singapore-based trader said.

Turkey’s Tupras, one of the key buyers of Iranian crude, was recently seen to have taken 4 million barrels of Basrah Light and 1 million barrels of Basrah Heavy in a tender. Price details of this tender could not be confirmed.

EUROPE OSP BETTER VALUE THAN ASIAN OSP

Regardless of the root cause, sources on both sides of the Suez agreed Europe offered better value for Basrah barrels than Asia this month.

“For Basrah Light, 90s cents/b premium … Asian refinery cannot pay this level,” a Chinese crude trader said.

Earlier this month, Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Organization raised the prices of both Basrah Light and Basrah Heavy, loading in June and bound for Asia, sharply from May.

“Spot margins [in Asia] will come off a little bit,” a trader had said then for the hike.

The Asian Basrah Light OSP differential was raised by 90 cents/b to a premium of 15 cents/b to the average of Platts Oman/Dubai.

In contrast, the OSPs for Basrah Light to European destinations in June were dropped by 95 cents/b. So even with a premium of 90 cents/b, refineries in Europe would be paying a similar price in June as they did in May.

With the European June OSP set at Dated Brent minus $5.70/b, trading sources said the price difference between Basrah Light and Urals — even with the less favorable yield of products — was attractive.

Traders in Singapore confirmed they had not seen any spot movement for Basrah Light cargoes in the Asian sour crude market this month.

They were pegging D-Asia Basrah Light premiums in a range of 20 cents/b to 50 cents/b to the OSP as of Thursday.

Destination free June-loading Basrah Light cargoes were assessed at a premium of 80 cents/b to the crude grade’s OSP as of Wednesday, Platts data showed. It was last assessed higher on April 24, when the premium was at 85 cents/b.

Source: Platts