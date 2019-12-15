Analysis: Japan set for heavy autumn refinery turnaround in 2020; gasoil exports to drop

Japanese refiners are likely to schedule more refinery maintenance in 2020, compared with a year ago, with turnarounds expected to peak over end-September to end-October, a move that will trim the refiners’ robust gasoil exports.

The 2020 refinery maintenance will shut a combined 1.57 million b/d of refining capacity over 14 crude distillation units from end-January to end-November, compared with the shutdown of 1.332 million b/d of capacity over 11 CDUs a year ago, according to S&P Global Platts’ observation of Japanese refineries’ regulatory maintenance, which takes place every two to four years.

Over the past several years, Japan’s scheduled refinery maintenance typically peaks over mid-May to mid-June, ahead of the country’s summer driving season. Next year however, refinery maintenance will likely peak during the autumn months of September-October.

In Autumn 2020, refinery maintenance will idle a combined 573,700 b/d of capacity and shut over five CDUs, Platts data showed. JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy has also announced its plan to terminate its refining operations at the export 115,000 b/d Osaka refinery in western Japan in October.

Japan’s Spring 2020 refinery turnaround season is also expected to be lighter than a year ago, with a total 408,000 b/d of capacity affected by the shutdown of over three CDUs from mid-May to early June, compared with a capacity of 558,000 b/d for over four CDUs scheduled for maintenance from mid-May to early June, Platts data showed.

GASOIL EXPORTS

While Japanese refiners typically reduce their exports of gasoline and gasoil during refinery turnaround season, “but such a move will be more notable [especially for gasoil] next year, when the impact of the IMO [International Maritime Organization’s global low sulfur mandate] will likely be more intensified,” a Japanese refiner source said.

The IMO will cap global sulfur content in marine fuels at 0.5% from January 1, down from the current 3.5%. Gasoil is one product which can be used as marine diesel or as a component to be blended with high sulfur fuel oil to produce low sulfur bunker fuels.

The combination of a heavy refinery maintenance season and the need for gasoil in the production of IMO-compliant marine fuels will most likely impact Japan’s exports of middle distillate next year.

Japan’s gasoil exports surged 39% year on year to an average of 176,126 b/d over January-October this year, according to the METI data.

Japan’s domestic supply and demand of oil products however, is expected to be balanced next year as local refiners are maintaining their tight grip on domestic supplies as well as using exports to adjust the supply and demand balance, according to market sources.

SCHEDULED TURNAROUNDS

JXTG will likely kick off Japan’s refinery turnaround next year, when it shuts the sole 120,000 b/d CDU at its Marifu refinery in western Japan from end-January to mid-March.

It will then shut the 65,000 b/d No.3 CDU at its 235,000 b/d Kawasaki refinery in Tokyo Bay for a month from mid-March.

During the second-quarter, Cosmo Oil’s 102,000 b/d No.2 CDU at its 177,000 b/d Chiba refinery in Tokyo Bay will be one refinery possibly shut for maintenance.

Among others scheduled for a turnaround in Q2 is JXTG’s sole 136,000 b/d CDU at its Oita refinery in the southwest and the 170,000 b/d No.2 CDU at its 235,000 b/d Kawasaki refinery, Idemitsu Kosan’s sole 150,000 b/d CDU at its Hokkaido refinery in northern Japan and Taiyo Oil’s 108,000 b/d No.1 CDU at its sole 138,000 b/d Kikuma refinery in western Japan.

In August, Taiyo Oil is also scheduled to shut the 30,000 b/d No.2 CDU at its Kikuma refinery, while Idemitsu is expected to shut the sole 120,000 b/d at its Yamaguchi refinery from the end of the month to early-October.

During autumn, CDUs affected by scheduled turnarounds will be JXTG’s 150,000 b/d No.4 CDU at its 270,000 b/d Negishi refinery in Tokyo Bay, as well as the 120,000 b/d No.1 CDU at the same refinery, the sole 127,500 b/d CDU at its Wakayama refinery in western Japan and the 90,200 b/d No. 2 CDU at its 180,200 b/d Mizushima-B plant in western Japan, as well as Cosmo Oil’s sole 86,000 b/d CDU at its Yokkaichi refinery in central Japan.

JXTG, Idemitsu, Cosmo, and Taiyo Oil declined to comment on their scheduled refinery turnarounds in 2020.

Source: Platts