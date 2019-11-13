Analysis: Malaysia’s Petronas taps new markets amid paradigm shift in Asian LNG

Amid fundamental changes in the LNG market that forced big players to revamp business models, Malaysia’s national oil company Petronas is tapping new sources of LNG demand ranging from small-scale industries to growth markets like India and China.

Large LNG producers are grappling with a structural shift in how LNG has been typically bought and sold, with spot prices falling to record lows, and 15-20 year long-term contracts falling out of favor with gas buyers.

S&P Global Platts JKM price for December cargoes was assessed at $5.483/MMBtu during Monday’s Market on Close assessment process, nearly half of the $10.376/MMBtu posted a year earlier, with the market under pressure from oversupply.

Competition from new producers is also heating up, demand in mature markets like Japan and South Korea is saturating, and the commoditization of LNG has meant that expiring long-term contracts are being renewed with shorterdurations and smaller volumes.

China’s new private LNG importers, which emerged due to recent market liberalization policies, are increasinglyseeking shorter term contracts, especially when they see today’s market, Ezhar Yazid Jaafar, chief executive of Petronas LNG, a subsidiary of Petronas, said on the sidelines of a recent conference in Singapore.

He said some of China’s new gas buyers are still looking at contracts of 12 or 15 years but the new requirementis mostly for medium-term contracts of around five years; anything between three to eight years.

“On top of the three NOCs the private companies building regasification terminals in China are financially veryvery strong,” Ezhar said. “We are interacting with many prospective Chinese buyers in addition to the existing terminal owners.”

He said Petronas LNG currently has a 12% market share in China’s LNG imports, and is also the sole supplier into the Shanghai region, with plans to grow further.

ADJUSTING TO NEW MARKETS

Malaysia saw a near 23% rise in LNG exports to China in the first 10 months of 2019, averaging around 707.7 million cu m/month, as buyers sought substitutes for US LNG that was tariffed due to the US-China trade conflict, andwhich forced traders to swap out volumes.

Although most of Petronas’ LNG supply is sourced from Malaysia and Australia, swapping cargoes has allowed it to save shipping costs and boost trading efficiencies.

“We do a lot of collaborations with other portfolio players like swapping our positions here in the Far East for options to take the volume either from the Middle East or in the Atlantic,” Ezhar said. “They help us deliver in the Atlantic and we help them to deliver over here.”

Petronas expects such trading capabilities to help with its global portfolio of LNG that will include its shareof LNG Canada in the coming years.

“We’ve always considered ourselves as a portfolio player because one: we have many portfolio sources; two: we have a portfolio of markets, and three: we have the infrastructure in between,” Ezhar said, adding that its assets include 29 LNG carriers, regasification facilities in Malaysia and the UK.

SMALL-SCALE AND SOUTHEAST ASIA

While Malaysia may lose its position as the world’s third-biggest LNG-supplying nation to the US, with Qatar and Australia the two largest, Petronas is expanding into new LNG demand centers like LNG bunkering and small-scale LNG.

Petronas LNG has taken FID on an LNG bunkering project with a 7,500 cu m bunkering vessel, backed by seed investment to expand that market, and a project to transport LNG using small ISO tanks that will be deployed in Peninsular Malaysia and in Serawak.

It has also configured its regasification terminals in Johor and Malacca for break bulking –the splitting of larger cargoes into smaller parcels.

There are small-scale needs in places like Myanmar that have a limited draft and can accommodate only smaller ships, while ship-to-ship transfers have already been conducted at least three times for Chinese customers, Ezhar said.

This logistics infrastructure gives Petronas LNG an alternative way of attracting customers –reload facilities will allow customers to use small-sized vessels and ISO tank facilities will cater to industrial customers instead ofjust long term customers, he added.

Besides China, Petronas LNG is also looking at regions like India and Southeast Asia that are running large energy deficits and have significant latent gas demand waiting to be tapped.

“India is one of our target markets,” Ezhar said. “It is a market where we see a lot of potential.”

He said Petronas LNG has a team in India looking to develop small-scale LNG solutions as a means to supply its LNG, and to capture market opportunities like LNG trucking, a transportation option widely used in China but not popular in other countries.

Source: Platts