Analysis: Naphtha may return as flavor of the month for Asia petchem makers

Asia’s petrochemical producers are actively contemplating to shift their focus back to naphtha as feedstock from September, as the narrowing of the LPG-naphtha price spread may reduce the appeal of LPG as an alternative steam cracker feedstock.

Traders and analysts said the move is expected to cut demand for LPG and rekindle petrochemical producers’ appetite for naphtha in coming months.

“LPG will likely be priced out of the Asian petrochemicals feedstock complex as building of inventories for heating demand starts to gather pace, heading into the fourth quarter,” Platts Analytics director for Asia Lim Jit Yang said .

The discount of CFR Japan propane against CFR Japan naphtha physical prices narrowed to a six-month low of $49/mt August 20, but rebounded to $54/mt on August 21, S&P Global Platts data showed. The spread was last narrower on February 14 at $48.875/mt.

“The seasonal strengthening of LPG in coming months will counter the rise in naphtha prices. Hence, LPG cracking should stay limited in the second half of 2018,” Facts Global Energy’s head of oil, East of Suez, Sri Paravaikkarasu said.

Typically, LPG becomes attractive as a steam cracker feedstock when it is at least $50/mt below naphtha, or 90% the cost of naphtha. With propane at 91.6% of the cost of naphtha on August 21, propane cracking has ceased to be viable, sources said.

CFR Japan butane, which commanded a $35/mt premium above propane on August 21, is even less viable as a feedstock as it was 97% the cost of naphtha. On a swap basis, the September Far East Index propane swap was at a $44.25/mt discount to the September MOPJ swap on August 21.

On August 1, the physical discount of propane to naphtha was at $68.875/mt, which still rendered propane as an economical steam cracking feedstock. However, the sharp fall in naphtha in recent weeks has squeezed the spread between the two, making naphtha a more attractive feedstock again.

“The naphtha market is very weak now due to turnarounds at South Korean crackers,” a market source said.

CRACKING ECONOMICS

Japan’s JXTG has cut its usage of butane at its steam cracker at Kawasaki to less than 10% of total feedstock this month. It was still cracking butane because the company had bought the cargo a long time ago when butane was much cheaper than naphtha, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

“We have no plans to crack butane next month,” the source said. “LPG cracking is not supported at the moment.”

JXTG on August 11 had shut one of the two steam crackers for scheduled maintenance. The cracker has an ethylene production capacity of 540,000 mt/year.

However some analysts said that a few crackers would still continue using LPG despite the LPG-naphtha spread narrowing.

“We are definitely at levels where some flexi-crackers will consider processing more naphtha and less LPG. However, FOB LPG markets are still weak. Therefore some LPG supplies should still be competitive against naphtha,” Energy Aspects’ oil products analyst Nevyn Nah said.

Taiwan’s privately-owned Formosa Petrochemicals plans to continue cracking propane in September as the company had bought two 23,000-mt cargoes of propane from the spot market in the second half of July, when the economics then supported propane cracking.

Formosa also has a long-term LPG contract to take delivery of a 22,000-mt propane cargo every month over October 2018 to September 2019, enabling it to crack LPG through winter. That term contract was done at a discount of between $90 and $100/mt to the Mean of Platts Japan naphtha assessments, DES basis.

ARBITRAGE CARGOES

Ample supplies and muted demand has pushed down the Asian naphtha complex.

Cash differentials to the light paraffinic naphtha cargoes, either on a CFR Japan or a CFR Korea basis, retreated to plus $2.5/mt on August 17, the lowest level in more than five months. However on August 21, cash differentials were at plus $3/mt.

Market sources in the Far East are watching closely arbitrage cargo movements into Asia from various regions for cues. Any additional inflows of arbitrage cargoes could further dampen Asia’s appetite for cargoes, which is already weak.

“The East is trying to shut the arbitrage gate. Until the East could digest the supply overhang, bearish sentiment will still prevail,” a naphtha trader said.

Source: Platts