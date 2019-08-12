Analysis: Oil demand fears under spotlight as price forecasts drop

Oil market watchers are picking over the evidence for a further slowdown in global oil demand but appear undecided whether the current price slide is justified by the growing storm clouds over the world economy.

Brent crude was trading at seven months lows around $57/b Thursday after losing more than 4% Wednesday on a bearish set of US oil stock data. The benchmark oil contract has lost more than 20% in value since the recent April high over spiraling concerns from the demand-side fall out from the US-China trade dispute.

This past week alone, at least two banks and the US’ official energy forecaster cut their oil price expectations for the coming 18 months citing the escalation of the trade row and growing pessimism over demand.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Tuesday cut its Brent spot price forecast to $64/b for the second half of 2019 and $65/b for 2020, from $67/b previously. It also trimmed its 2019 oil demand growth forecast by 70,000 b/d to 1 million b/d.

On the same day, Standard Chartered cut its 2019 Brent forecast to $66/b from $74/b, and its 2020 forecast to $70/b from $83/b, and revised its 2019 demand growth forecast to 940,000 million b/d. Fitch Solutions also slashed its Brent oil forecast for 2020 this week by more than $10/b as rising global trade tensions continue to crimp expectations for oil demand growth.

Even the world’s top independent oil trader, Vitol, is more bearish on global oil demand. On Wednesday Vitol’s boss told Bloomberg said that demand growth won’t exceed 650,000 b/d this year. The figure, however, excludes natural gas liquids, which make up some 15% of global oil supplies.

DEMAND GROWTH PRESSURE

The recent pullback in oil price and demand estimates makes the International Energy Agency’s closely watched demand forecast look vulnerable to further cuts. The energy market watchdog, which is due to update its short-term oil markets forecast on Friday, last month revised its demand growth outlook to 1.1 million b/d for 2019 just a week after reiterating a 1.2 million b/d growth forecast in its monthly report.

The agency has offered some comfort to producers, projecting a year-on-year rise in demand of 1.8 million b/d in the second half of this year.

“As consensus started the year above 1.4 million b/d growth [for 2019], we think the move to a sub-1 million b/d consensus will likely have a strongly negative effect on sentiment, reinforcing the basis for lower prices,” Standard Chartered said in its oil market note this week.

Based on the IEA’s current projections, the oil market should tighten significantly in Q3 helped by a seasonal uptick in demand. The “driving” season should see global oil stocks fall by 650,000 b/d in Q2, the IEA forecasts. The EIA also predicts a 1.25 million b/d demand lift in the current quarter, with stocks drawing in Q4.

PRICE RECOVERY?

Indeed, a short-term tightening in the oil market is critical for price support and some forecasters remain skeptical that the current sell-off is supported by weak demand data.

Goldman Sachs, which has been predicting an oil price recovery in the coming months on the back of tight fundamentals, believes that the recent price route has “overshot” based on a “too dire” outlook for oil demand growth.

Wednesday’s 4.6% Brent price slide alone translates to an effective 0.5% cut to global GDP growth, the equivalent of the market pricing in an 850,000 b/d average global demand growth between 1Q19 and 2Q20, according to the bank. Goldman is predicting a short-term recovery of Brent to near $70/b and averaging $60/b next year.

It sees negative industrial output data from Germany this week as a blip, with consumer demand still resilient and clear signs that central banks are leaning in, with interest rate cuts to support activity.

On the supply side, estimates of July OPEC production show the group’s combined output fell to a five-year low and sustained low prices around current levels would soon start to crimp US shale growth, the bank notes.

“With no signs that oil fundamentals have significantly worsened, we reiterate our view (admittedly at an even lower oil price) that the oil market is pricing in too dire a growth outlook,” the bank said Thursday.

S&P Global Platts Analytics also expects to see prices moving into a higher trading range in the coming months with fundamentals supporting prices “in the $70s” towards year-end.

Platts Analytics currently sees global demand growth this year at 1.19 million b/d and is also confident that support from central banks and the impact of the IMO’s tougher specifications on marine fuels will stave off any significant collapse in demand.

“In the absence of a full recession in a key region, which we do not expect as of now, oil demand will remain above 1 million b/d in 2019…oil markets are waiting for clear signals that fundamentals are tightening and the global economy is stabilizing,” Platts Analytics head Chris Midgley said.

