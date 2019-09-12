Analysis: Permian price, production pressures ease on faster Gulf Coast Express commissioning

A recent acceleration in commissioning activity on Kinder Morgan’s Gulf Coast Express Pipeline is giving Permian Basin natural gas producers some long-awaited relief at the wellhead this month.

Last week, CEO Steve Kean said the new pipeline is already taking just over 1 Bcf/d from receipt points in West Texas and remains on schedule for an early startup by September 20.

“We’re getting the final work done on compressor stations, meter stations … we’ve packed the line, we’re in commissioning. We’re going to get the thing started as fast as reasonably possible,” Kean said Wednesday from the Barclays 2019 CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York.

Permian Basin producers are taking notice.

Over the past month, spot prices at Waha have averaged $1.08/MMBtu, briefly settling as high as $1.55/MMBtu in mid-August. Even in the intraday cash market, prices have remained in positive territory, dipping at their lowest to 20 cents on August 9, S&P Global Platts data shows.

Recent constraints on gas production appear to be easing, too.

In mid-August output briefly surpassed 9.3 Bcf/d, hitting its highest since March. In September, Permian production has averaged about 9 Bcf/d, which is up 5% from the second quarter, when negative pricing in the Permian became increasingly frequent.

At its highest, Permian production briefly topped 9.8 Bcf/d last December when strong local and regional heating demand helped to absorb the record volumes.

FORWARDS

As Kinder Morgan’s 2 Bcf/d Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipeline edges closer to service, confidence appears to be growing that the project will boost cash prices for West Texas producers.

Following Kean’s comments Wednesday, Waha calendar-month forwards prices for October climbed to $1.72/MMBtu, their highest since late May.

Prices for November, December and January made similar gains, rising to the upper-$1.80s/MMBtu, the low-$2.00s/MMBtu and the low-$2.10s/MMBtu, respectively, S&P Global Platts most recently assessed M2Ms forwards data shows.

OUTLOOK

With constrained Permian production likely to quickly fill Kinder Morgan’s Gulf Coast Express Pipeline, many producers are now closely watching progress on the developer’s second project: the 2.1 Bcf/d Permian Highway Pipeline.

According to Kean, the project remains on schedule for an early fourth quarter startup in 2020 after overcoming some land-acquisition and permitting challenges in the Texas Hill country this year.

Along with the 2 Bcf/d Whistler Pipeline, being jointly developed by MPLX, WhiteWater Midstream, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and West Texas Gas, Permian takeaway projects that have reached FID currently total about 6 Bcf/d.

According to Platts Analytics, that new capacity should be sufficient to keep the Permian debottlenecked through the early 2020s.

Still, Kinder Morgan believes there is room for more midstream capacity growth. In addition to two smaller “crossover” projects, aimed at debottlenecking the Texas intrastate system, the midstream developer is pursuing a third production takeaway project, the Permian Pass.

According to Kean, a growing sentiment of retrenchment in the producer community has complicated the timing on FID for the project, which requires firm transportation commitments to advance.

Regardless of the ultimate timing on FID, Kean is confident that Permian Pass, and possibly a fourth Permian production-takeaway pipeline, will be built in the 2020s.

Source: Platts