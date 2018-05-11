Analysis: Reimposition of Iran sanctions may favor Chinese crude buyers

Chinese state-owned refiners could find themselves in a favorable position to buy abundant supply of Iranian crude oil at attractive prices as South Korea and Japan are expected to reduce their imports from the Persian Gulf producer after the US took its first step to restore sanctions on Tehran Tuesday.

South Korea and Japan, two of the closest allies to the US in East Asia, would be keen to abide by the Trump administration’s foreign policies as they require US support and influence in their quest to completely denuclearize North Korea and improve diplomatic and economic ties with Pyongyang this year.

In addition, the two giant Asian oil consumers were well positioned to adhere to sanctions that have been re-imposed by the Trump administration as they are more than capable of diversifying crude supply sources, market participants said.

“Many European consumers in the Mediterranean market would probably maintain their hefty dependence on Iran due to the shortage of heavy crude supply in that region … South Korea and Japan, however, are expected to sharply cut their imports from Iran,” Korea National Oil Corp. said in a research note.

The potential absence of two of Asia’s major buyers of Iranian crude may benefit Chinese end-users, regional sweet and sour crude traders said. The US often struggles to influence China’s trade relationship with Iran and Asia’s biggest energy consumer may not hesitate to take advantage of the demand gap left by South Korea and Japan, they added.

China’s Fujian petrochemical plant for one, could benefit if South Korean rivals struggle to access Iranian condensate, a trading manager at a South Korean petrochemicals company said, referring to Fuhaichuang, formerly known as Dragon Aromatics, which plans to restart its 4 million mt/year condensate splitter in July.

“[Iran’s flagship] South Pars condensate is the most economical ultra-light grade in the region and they will probably be able to take as much as they want,” the trading manager said.

ASIA’S RESPONSE

South Korea is already well on its way to limit its trading activity with Iran and the country’s crude imports from there could fall by more than 60% in the second half of 2018, industry sources in Seoul said.

SK Innovation said it had already sharply reduced Iranian condensate and crude imports in the wake of increasing domestic requirements in Iran, and that it was diversifying its supply sources.

“We are ready to further reduce crude and condensate shipments from Iran as we have increased light sweet crude imports from alternative sources such as Russia and Kazakhstan. We need to consult with the government over how to implement the sanctions,” a company source said Wednesday.

Hanwha Total Petrochemical said it had reduced condensate imports from Iran in the past few months, while increasing intake from Australia and Qatar.

“We have imported condensate for producing naphtha for feedstock. So, we can directly purchase naphtha if and when we face condensate supply disruptions,” a company official said.

Japan’s largest refiner JXTG Nippon oil & Energy said Wednesday that it was scrutinizing the impact of the US sanctions on its Iranian oil imports.

“We are examining the specific impact from the US sanctions on our Iranian crude imports,” a company spokesman said. “We still have the 180-day period, and we will consider and undertake necessary measures.”

A source at another Japanese refiner said Wednesday that it was checking the impact on its shipping insurance cover and payment transfers before moving away from Iranian crude imports.

Meanwhile, sources in China indicated that Trump’s latest decision on Iran would not have much impact on its crude imports from the Persian Gulf producer.

“Our Iranian crude import volume has been stable, even during the [previous] sanctions period,” a trader with a state-owned oil company said earlier.

In the last seven years, China’s crude imports from Iran have remained relatively stable in the 431,000-627,000 b/d range, data from General Administration of Customs showed.

In Q1, China’s imports of Iranian crude rose 17.3% year on year to 658,000 b/d, making Iran the sixth-biggest supplier.

A senior official at an Indian refiner said that Iranian crude imports were unlikely to be affected because of the sanctions.

“This entire thing has to be studied and more clarity needs to emerge. But I don’t see any big drop in Iranian crude supplies to India immediately,” the source said.

“China and India have already received many incentives & discounts from Iran on their oil purchases. Hence they will try to reduce their production gradually and in lower quantities [than South Korea and Japan],” said Sara Vakhshouri, president of SVB Energy International.

Source: Platts