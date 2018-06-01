Analysis: Saudi, ADNOC OSPs expected to rise on firm market structure, stronger demand

Saudi and ADNOC OSPs are expected to increase slightly next month on the back of a firmer market structure and strong end-user demand as refiners return from turnaround, Asian sour crude traders said Thursday.

Four traders S&P Global Platts spoke to said Middle Eastern crude OSPs are expected to increase by 20-30 cents/b next month.

Saudi Aramco is set to issue its July crude price differentials while ADNOC, which issues its monthly OSPs on a retroactive basis as a flat price, will issue its May OSPs in the coming days.

“Saudi OSPs are going up, clear as day. There’s extra demand in Europe,” a crude trader at a Western trading house said.

Other crude traders added that the summer season was expected to be bullish for certain Middle Eastern grades. The M2 Singapore gasoil crack spread against Dubai has been hovering around $16/b, not far from three-year highs touched earlier this year, S&P Global Platts data showed.

This has boosted demand for crude grades with heavier yields of middle distillates.

“There’s the summer effect. Persian Gulf suppliers will be burning more oil. The curve is holding up on the back of this,” a Chinese crude trader said.

The spread between front-month July cash Dubai and Dubai swap averaged at a premium of $1.17/b for the month-to-date in May, up from a premium of 81 cents/b for April, Platts data showed.

The Dubai crude market structure is understood to be a key component in Saudi OSP calculations.

“It’s probably up about 30 cents/b for Saudi grades, if we look at the inter-month structure,” another Northeast Asian crude trader said.

STRONGER JULY CYCLE

Traded premiums in the current July cycle had caught some traders by surprise. Sentiment was initially expected to be steady to softer as Middle Eastern barrels competed with arbitrage cargoes from the US and Mediterranean, they said.

“Murban should never have been trading where it was. Murban and Das in the 20s [cents/b to OSP] — Murban trading at OSP plus 27 cents/b is insane,” the crude trader at the trading house said.

A July-loading Murban cargo was earlier heard bought by a Northeast Asian refiner at a premium of 27 cent/b to its OSP. Other Murban cargoes were heard trading at 20-23 cents/b to its OSP.

End-users across Asia have been seen purchasing larger volumes of US crude in recent months amid a Brent/WTI spread that has reached 3-year highs.

Front-month July ICE Brent’s premium over NYMEX WTI crude was seen at $9.29/b at US close Wednesday, up from $8.66/b Tuesday, according to Platts data. The spread between the two benchmarks are at its widest level since March 2015.

Platts earlier reported Unipec buying 16 million barrels of US crude for loading in June, a record monthly volume for the Chinese trader. Sources said the volumes were partly to make up for the lost Saudi crude from its allocation cuts.

CPC Taiwan, meanwhile, had abstained from issuing its monthly sour crude tender seeking cargoes for July delivery, while at the same time, buying in its sweet crude tender four VLCCs for US crude, according to sources.

Elsewhere, sources at Thai and Indian refiners have also hinted at plans to buy more US crude or have already done so.

“US crude is everywhere. We are also buying,” a source at a Southeast Asian refiner said.

Middle Eastern oil producers take a variety of factors into consideration when setting official crude oil prices each month. These include the monthly change in Dubai cash to swap structure, product spreads against Dubai crude, and price differentials of spot market trades for their crude grades.

Source: Platts