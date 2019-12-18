Analysis: Sentiment weak despite rebound in HRC prices

The outlook for China’s steel market fell to its lowest level this year in December, with expectations for new orders deteriorating slightly compared with November, according to the latest S&P Global Platts China Steel Sentiment Index, or CSSI.

The December CSSI showed a headline reading of just 7.57 out of 100 points, down from 8.93 in November. This took the average for the year to just 20.84, compared with 39.27 in 2018.

The outlook for steel prices rose by 4.79 points from November to 23.21 in December.

A reading above 50 indicates expectations of an increase/expansion and a reading below 50 indicates a decrease/contraction. The CSSI is based on a survey of around 50 China-based traders and steel mills.

The outlook for crude steel production rose to 60.00 in December from 55.26 last month, while more survey participants expected steel inventories to rise, with the measure jumping by 24.47 from November to 80 points in December.

Steel stocks have been low in China which has been helping to support the recent increase in domestic hot-rolled coil prices. On December 13, HRC margins rose to $77.02/mt, the highest level since April this year and the first time HRC margins have been stronger than rebar since mid-July 2018, Platts steel mill margins data shows.

Historically, flat steel prices and margins have been stronger than rebar. But Chinese manufacturing demand has been weak for much of this year, while property construction (the main consumer of rebar) has been the major driver of steel demand.

China’s manufacturing sector activity expanded in November on improved orders and production, helping to support flat steel prices which grew 2% from October after three months of falling prices.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index published by Chinese media company Caixin rose for the fifth-consecutive month in November, edging up 1 percentage point on the month before to 51.8. The manufacturing PMI released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics jumped to 50.2 in November, from 49.3 in October.

It was the first time both PMIs were above 50 – indicating the sector is growing – since April this year.

Caixin said in its report that new export orders saw the first back-to-back improvement for 18 months in November, supporting stronger overall orders which resulted in a lift in production.

Input prices of materials, including steel, rose marginally but was the slowest increase in three months.

Chinese domestic hot-rolled coil prices rose to Yuan 3,612/mt ($514/mt) in November, from Yuan 3,537/mt in October, according to Platts data. It was the first month-on-month increase since July.

Production strong in mid-November

Crude steel production at works operated by China Iron & Steel Association member companies averaged 1.965 million mt/day over November 20-30, down by 1.6% compared to mid-November but 5.9% higher on year. It was the biggest increase since mid-March, and was mainly due to relaxed environmentally-focused output cuts and healthy steel margins.

CISA reported that finished steel stocks as of November 30 dropped to 11.81 million mt, down 2.4% from mid-November and a 6.2% decrease on year.

Several market sources contacted by Platts anticipated that crude steel production will remain stable over the next two months. One mill contact said the mill would maintain production even during the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays.

Shipping demand slows

The number of new vessels delivered by Chinese shipbuilders equated to 34.14 million deadweight tons in the first eleven months this year, up by 3.7% on year, according to data released on December 13 by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry. New orders received by builders during the first eleven months of 2019 reached 24.66 million dwt, down 25.4% on year.

The total order backlog held by Chinese yards at the end of November reached 79.82 million dwt, down 8.6% on year and a 10.6% decrease compared with the end of 2018.

In the first eleven months of 2019, some 80 key shipbuilders monitored by CANSI realized operating revenues of Yuan 259.6 billion ($37.2 billion), up 2.2% compared to the same period last year. They achieved a total profit of Yuan 2.13 billion during January-November, up 23.8% on year. Chinese vessel deliveries, new orders and order backlog (in deadweight tons) accounted for 36.7%, 45.9% and 44.5%, respectively, of global market share.

Steel is the main raw material for shipbuilding and offshore engineering structures, accounting for 20% -30% of the ship hull and offshore engineering construction costs.

According to Platts assessments, Q235 14-20mm plate in Shanghai’s domestic spot market averaged Yuan 3,710/mt ($531/mt) in November, up Yuan 100/mt from a month earlier.

Auto output and sales recover

China’s vehicle output and sales in November reached 2.593 million and 2.457 million units respectively, up 13% and 7.60% on the month, 3.80% higher on year and 3.60% lower than a year earlier, data released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed.

Both output and sales reached year to date highs. The positive data demonstrates enterprises have started restocking after keeping low inventory levels. In the meantime, it also shows enterprises the confidence towards the future market.

In January-November, vehicle output and sales totaled 23.038 million and 23.11 million units, down 9% and 9.1% on year respectively. Output and sales of NEVs over January-November accounted for about 4.7% and 4.5% of the total.

Meanwhile, sales of excavators in China reached 215,538 units in the first eleven months of 2019, rising by 15% on year, according to China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA).

Among the total sales in January- November, excavators sold to the domestic market increased by 12.8% on year to 191,839 units. Exports witnessed an uptick of 36.6% to 23,699 units.

In November alone, sales of excavators increased 21.7% on year to 19,316 units. Sales in the domestic market reached 17,159 units, up 21.2% on year. Meanwhile, exports went up 25.6% to 2,157 units.

Robust downstream construction operation demand and positive infrastructure investment performance supported excavator sales.

