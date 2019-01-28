Analysis: South Korea expands light sweet crude import options in Africa

South Korean refiners have been relying on the US for the bulk of their light sweet crude requirements in recent years, but the companies will likely keep other procurement options wide open as well, with imports of middle distillate-rich grades from Nigeria and Algeria trending sharply higher.

Armed with competitive price tags, rising production volumes and improving oil infrastructure, US grades including Eagle Ford, WTI Midland and Bakken quickly became South Korea’s favorite light sweet refinery feedstock grades since Q2 2017.

However, South Korean refiners may not necessarily depend heavily on the US for light sweet crude supply going forward as Asia’s fourth biggest oil consumer successfully expanded its procurement options in Africa during the second-half of last year.

Algeria’s flagship Saharan Blend and Nigeria’s Escravos condensate and Agbami crude especially attracted plenty of South Korean buyers’ interest since late Q2 2018.

South Korea imported 1.07 million barrels from Nigeria in December, according to latest customs data, which means imports from the West African supplier reached 8.82 million barrels for the full year 2018, compared with none in 2017.

South Korea had also imported 15.14 million barrels of crude from Algeria over January-November 2018, more than a two-fold rise from 6.56 million barrels received during the same period in 2017, latest data from Korea National Oil Corp. showed.

SK Innovation, South Korea’s biggest buyer of Nigerian oil, said it has increased imports of Nigerian grades because they are competitive in terms of prices and quality.

“We have been looking at African producers such as Nigeria as alternatives to Iranian oil,” a company official said.

SK Innovation which runs a 100,000 b/d condensate splitter imported Escravos condensate and Agbami crude, with small volumes of Akpo Blend crude.

South Korea’s biggest petrochemical maker Hanwha Total Petrochemical has also ramped up its purchases of condensate from Nigeria on the back of the US’ re-imposition of economic sanctions on Iran, which essentially raised barriers for many Asian refiners and petrochemical companies to access Iranian South Pars condensate.

GS Caltex was the country’s biggest buyer of Algerian Saharan blend crude last year, while S-Oil has also imported small volumes of the light sweet grade.

GS Caltex, a 50:50 joint venture between South Korea’s GS Group and US’ Chevron has not imported any Iranian grades in the past one year.

The company said it has been making efforts to diversify crude supply sources so as to ensure stable light sweet crude supplies and to reduce import costs, indicating it can take more cargoes this year from Algeria and other African countries, not just the US.

BRENT-DUBAI SPREAD NARROWS

The recent sharp decline in Brent crude’s premium to Dubai may provide an impetus for South Korean end-users to shop for more light sweet Nigerian and Algerian grades early in 2019, Asian trade sources said.

The Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps — a key indicator of Brent’s premium to the Middle Eastern benchmark — that often serves as a barometer of general strength in the European crude complex has been languishing around the $1/b mark since the start of 2019. It was assessed at $1.10/b on January 21.

The EFS averaged $1.16/b for the current quarter to date, compared with $1.86/b in Q4, $2.58/b in Q3 and $3.81/b in Q2 last year, S&P Global Platts data showed.

A narrower EFS typically makes various crude grades in the Mediterranean, North Sea, Black Sea and West Africa that are linked to the European benchmark more attractive than Dubai-linked Persian Gulf and Far East Russian grades.

“WTI’s discount [to Dubai and Brent] remains wide so the US crude will likely appeal to many Asian buyers once again this year … but the narrow EFS could also encourage some refiners to take less sour Middle Eastern cargoes and buy more sweet European or West African barrels too,” a senior trading manager at a South Korean refiner said.

