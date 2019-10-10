Analysis: South Korean gasoline demand may slip in Q4 as pump prices soar

South Korea’s gasoline demand could falter in the fourth-quarter as consumer confidence continues to deteriorate amid rising retail auto fuel prices, possibly making a case for local refiners to shift their focus away from domestic sales and on to exports.

Tracking the short-term spike in outright crude prices and Platts benchmark Singapore gasoline assessments post-September 14 attacks on core Saudi oil facilities, South Korea’s 92 RON gasoline pump prices averaged Won 1,543/liter ($XX) during the first week of October, latest data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp. showed.

This marked the highest weekly average retail price since Won 1,547/liter quoted during the third week of November 2018.

Adding to the upward retail price momentum, the South Korean government has officially put an end to its auto fuels tax cut scheme from September 1.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance had initially reduced taxes on auto fuels — gasoline, gasoil and butane — by 15% for six months from November 6 last year until May 5 to help lower consumers’ costs amid the country’s slowing economy.

In May, the government extended the tax cut scheme by four months until the end of August, but the rate of the tax reduction had been reduced to 7% from May 6.

“Domestic demand is expected to be sluggish due to higher pump prices following the end of the tax cut scheme,” an official at the Korea Petroleum Association based in Seoul said.

South Korea consumed 8.61 million barrels of gasoline in August, up 27.9% from 6.73 million barrels in July and up 18.3% from the same period a year ago, the latest KNOC data showed.

However, domestic gasoline consumption could have dipped below the 8 million-barrel mark in September, while average monthly demand may slip under 7.5 million barrels in Q4, according to traders at major South Korean refiners — SK Innovation, S-Oil, GS Caltex and Hyundai Oilbank — surveyed by Platts earlier this week.

KNOC is expected to release September data later this month.

CURRENCY, MONETARY POLICY

The bearish outlook for the South Korean Won may have also lifted procurement costs for refinery feedstock, which subsequently translated into higher domestic auto fuel prices, refinery sources and market analysts said.

The local currency is facing downward pressure as the Bank of Korea is widely expected to cut its policy interest rate later this month to help revive tepid economic and industrial activity.

South Korea’s Manufacturing PMI fell to 48 in September from 49 in August, still below the key 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The US dollar/South Korean won exchange rate was quoted at Won 1,196 during the early trading session in Seoul on Tuesday, a sharp rise from Won 1,112 quoted at the start of the year.

With South Korea struggling to meet its economic growth target of 2.2% this year, its treasury bond market has started pricing in a 25 basis-point cut in the Bank of Korea’s policy interest rate in October, Miseon Lee, a fixed-income market analyst at Hana Financial Investment based in Seoul, said.

Typically, central bank rate cuts contribute heavily to the weakening of the domestic currency as the easier monetary measures often lead to a drop in foreign fund inflows, as many offshore investors seek higher interest rates and treasury bond yields elsewhere.

EXPORTS

The expected downturn in domestic demand, coupled with upbeat export economics will likely prompt South Korean refiners to lift gasoline exports in Q4, industry and market sources said.

“Gasoline exports have been increasing [in recent weeks] thanks to solid demand from Southeast Asia as many refineries are shut for maintenance in the region, which boosted cracking margins,” an official at South Korea’s top refiner SK Energy said.

Echoing this sentiment was oil product traders in Singapore, who said that strong regional gasoline crack spreads would also encourage other Northeast Asian suppliers to export more cargoes to capture the higher premiums.

“Gasoline cracks are currently very strong. Refiners would certainly try to export more cargoes to capture the higher premiums,” a light distillates trader based in Singapore said.

South Korea’s third-biggest refiner, S-Oil Corp., also told Platts that it plans to raise exports in Q4 to capture solid regional demand and margins.

The physical FOB Singapore 92 RON gasoline crack against front-month ICE Brent crude futures was assessed at a 14-month high of $11.18/b at the Asian close on Friday, and it was last higher on August 15 at $11.77/b, Platts data showed.

SK Energy, however, may not be able to raise export volumes drastically in Q4 as the refiner has also planned to shut some of its own facilities for maintenance in October and November, the official said.

