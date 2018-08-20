Analysis: South Korea’s refinery upgrades boon for Mexican Maya crude

South Korean refiners’ ability to process some of the most heavy density crude grades continues to shine with Hyundai Oilbank’s latest plan to expand and further upgrade some of its cracking facilities, painting a rosy picture for Mexico’s Maya crude exports to Asia’s fourth biggest energy consumer.

Hyundai Oilbank, South Korea’s smallest refiner by capacity, said last week that it would purchase more heavy and sour crude grades, especially Mexican Maya, as soon as its newly improved and expanded facilities become operational.

Hyundai Oilbank has kick started works since August 10 to expand its crude distillation units and heavy oil upgraders such as fluid catalytic crackers and hydrocracking unit, according to a company official.

“When the works are completed by mid-September, our CDU capacity will increase to 650,000 b/d, from 560,000 b/d currently,” the official told S&P Global Platts.

“The capacity of our heavy oil upgraders will also climb to 211,000 b/d, from 164,500 b/d currently,” he said.

The company currently runs two CDUs with 120,000 b/d and 310,000 b/d capacities at the Daesan complex, south of Seoul. It also operates heavy oil upgraders, such as an 86,000 b/d RFCC, a 42,000 b/d HCR and a 36,500 b/d delayed coking unit.

The HCR capacity will grow to 50,000 b/d, and the DCU capacity will increase to 50,000 b/d, while the RFCC capacity will rise to 111,000 b/d, according to the official.

In addition, Hyundai Oilbank has just completed mechanical construction of solvent de-asphalting unit , or SDA, which is scheduled to begin commercial operations in mid-September, the official said.

“With the upgraded facilities, such as CDUs and heavy oil upgraders, we can use more ultra heavy crude,” the official said. “We will eye on more Mexican Maya grade, for example.”

Hyundai Oilbank has already increased its intake of Mexican crude. It imported a total of 13.73 million barrels of crude from the central American producer over January-June this year, up 58.4% from 8.67 million barrels a year earlier.

BETTER MARGINS

Hyundai’s ability to efficiently crack cheap heavy sour crudes and fuel oil into environmentally-friendly clean fuel products bodes well for its overall refining margins, especially ahead of the implementation of the International Maritime Organization’s global sulfur limit rule for marine fuels.

The IMO rule will cap sulfur in marine fuels at 0.5% worldwide from January 1, 2020, from 3.5% currently. This applies outside the designated emission control areas where the limit is already 0.1%.

Maya is a heavy sour crude which typically has a 22 API gravity and 3.3% sulfur content. It is widely considered a difficult feedstock to process, but refiners capable of cracking the Mexican grade efficiently into low sulfur fuel could take full advantage of its attractive price.

The official selling price spread between Maya crude and Saudi Arabia’s Arab Heavy crude has consistently remained in a steep discount, a clear indication that Hyundai could yield much better margins processing the Mexican crude than the Persian Gulf crude.

Earlier this month, Pamex has lowered the OSP differential, or K factor, of Maya crude for loading in September and bound for Asia by 35 cents from August to minus $6.85/b to the Platts Oman and Dubai average.

This put the Maya OSP differential for September at a whopping $6/b discount against the Arab Heavy OSP differential for the same loading month.

“Spreads between heavy sour grades and light sweet crudes are expected to get wider with tougher IMO rules, which would boost our cracking margins,” the official said.

LOW SULFUR SWITCH

Global refiners are currently developing new 0.5% sulfur bunker fuels for use in 2020. However, ensuring compliance with the rule, which is set to cost the shipping industry as high as $60 billion per year, will require more exports to balance supply as well as investment in sulfur plants, particularly because most shipowners are expected to respond to the rule by switching from burning fuel oil to a distillate-based fuel.

0.5%-S bunker fuels continue to be the chief marine fuel choice for many, while some are also mulling over options such as using scrubbers with HSFO, or alternative fuels such as LNG or a mix of various options.

LSFO will also receive an impetus as many countries continue to tighten their rules to curb shipping emissions.

Hyundai’s 80,000 b/d SDA unit uses residual fuel oil as a feedstock to extract solvent, which is used to make middle distillate products and gasoline, from asphalt.

“It will produce more low sulfur gasoil which would meet tougher global rules on shipping fuel,” the official said, referring to the IMO global sulfur rule for marine fuels.

