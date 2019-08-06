Analysis: Strong refiner demand expected to keep US crude stocks drawing

US crude oil stocks likely fell for an eighth straight week last week amid an uptick in refinery utilization, an S&P Global Platts analysis showed.

Commercial crude inventories are expected to have declined 3.8 million barrels during the week ended August 2, according to analysts surveyed Monday by Platts.

A draw is predicated in large part on an expected 0.5 percentage point uptick in refinery utilization, which would pull US run rates to 93.5% of capacity.

Further, a slowdown in crude exports likely limited the size of the expected draw. Exports last week averaged 1.97 million b/d, according to cFlow, Platts trade flow software. If weekly US Energy Information Administration oil data bears this out, exports will be at their weakest since January and only the second time this year that they have slipped under 2 million b/d, according to EIA data.

Exports to Asia were down more than 42% week on week, cFlow showed, as shipments to South Korea plunged to zero from 2.614 million barrels. China-bound shipments were at zero for a second straight week.

The economics to move US barrels into Asia has significantly worsened, compared with those to bring crude into Europe, Platts calculations show.

WTI CFR North Asia held a 65 cents/b discount to North Sea Forties over last week, in sharply from the $1.34/b averaged over July.

Forties cracking margins in Singapore — a proxy for Asian light sweet crude refining economics — pulled higher over July, averaging $2.57/b, compared to minus $1.52/b over June.

Platts margin data reflects the difference between a crude’s netback and its spot price. Netbacks are based on crude yields, which are calculated by applying Platts product price assessments to yield formulas designed by Turner, Mason & Co.

REFINED PRODUCTS DRAW AMID STRONG DEMAND

Strong summertime demand for refined products likely weighed on gasoline and distillates inventories last week.

Total gasoline stocks are expected to have dropped around 1.4 million barrels last week while distillate inventories are likely to dip 450,000 barrels.

Total US product supplied was 4.43% above the five-year average at 21.29 million b/d for the week ended July 26, according to EIA data.

Distillate demand has been especially strong in recent weeks, holding around 4% above the five-year average over the second half of July.

This strong appetite for distillate fuel has knocked inventories off historic trends.

Stocks had been steadily gaining on the five-year average since mid-June, when they were at a 7.29% deficit. But this trend sharply reversed during week-ended July 26 when the deficit widened to 2.58% from 0.89% the week prior. Last week’s expected draw would leave inventories roughly static relative to historic levels at 2.4% under the average.

The expected gasoline draw would put inventories 1.4% above the five-year average, narrowing the supply overhang for the first time in three weeks.

