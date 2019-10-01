Analysis: US crude inventories likely higher last week as refiners cut runs, imports climb

US crude inventories likely climbed last week as refiners went deeper into fall maintenance and as imports rose, an S&P Global Platts analysis showed Monday.

Analysts polled by Platts on average were looking for crude inventories to build by 1.3 million barrels, as US refiners were expected to have cut operations 0.60 percentage point to 89.2% of capacity.

Crude inventories typically start to build this time of year as refiners go into fall maintenance.

A 1.3 million barrel crude stock build would put US stocks at roughly 420.8 million barrels, a slight surplus to the five-year average, according to the most recent US Energy Information Administration data.

Crude inventories at the NYMEX crude futures delivery point of Cushing, Oklahoma, climbed 565,623 barrels last week to 42.46 million barrels, according to geospacial intelligence firm Ursa Space Systems.

US refiners have been reducing runs over the past two weeks. Refiners were running at 89.8% of capacity in the week ended September 30, down from 95.1% two weeks prior, according to EIA.

And, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics, roughly 2.62 million b/d of crude distillation capacity is expected to go offline in October for maintenance, up from 1.52 million b/d in September.

US refining margins have strengthened this month, which should encourage refiners not undertaking maintenance to maintain high run rates. In the Midwest, the Bakken cracking margin has averaged $18.44/b so far in September, up from $14.86/b in August, Platts data showed.

Platts margin data reflects the difference between a crude’s netback and its spot price. Netbacks are based on crude yields, which are calculated by applying Platts’ product price assessments to yield formulas designed by Turner, Mason & Co.

The Western Canadian Select coking margin on the US Gulf Coast has averaged $13.32/b so far in September, up from $11.37/b in August, and at a premium to Mexican Maya crude’s coking margin, which averaged just $6.87/b in September.

That should encourage movements of Canadian crude to USGC refiners. Shipments of Canadian crude by rail to the USGC climbed to 366,290 b/d, the highest in six months, EIA data showed Monday.

WATERBORNE IMPORTS RECOVER

EIA’s weekly data shows US imports of Canadian crude slipping in recent weeks, but US Census data shows a rise in waterborne imports last week.

Some of that increase could be storm-related, as Tropical Depression Imelda made landfall in the Houston area the week ended September 20, reducing imports.

Census data shows six crude vessels unloading in Houston for the seven days that ended September 26, up from two the prior week.

US crude exports also climbed last week, which could help limit any crude inventory build.

US crude exports averaged 3.09 million b/d last week, up from 2.9 million b/d the week ending September 20, according to cFlow, Platts trade-flow software. The increase was driven primarily by exports to Europe and Latin America/Caribbean.

As with imports, the weekly rise in exports was likely reflected a recovery from delays related to Imelda.

The arbitrage into Northwest Europe for US light crudes remains open, as does the arbitrage to Asia. A surge in crude tanker fixings was seen immediately following the September 14 attacks on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure.

Those fixtures may show up down the road as an increase in crude exports. But the jump may prove to be temporary, as Saudi Arabia has restored its oil production since the attacks to more than 9.9 million b/d, the president and CEO of Aramco Trading Co. said Monday.

DISTILLATE STOCKS LIKELY DRAW

In refined products, analysts that Platts polled were looking for US gasoline inventories to have climbed by 308,000 barrels last week, and for US distillate stocks to have fallen by 2.2 million barrels.

With refiners cutting runs, production for both gasoline and distillates has fallen, but demand for distillates should start to rise at this time of year as the farming season picks up.

“For the moment, however, the harvest is off to a slow start, with only 7% of corn acreage harvested as of September 22 vs. the five-year average of 11%,” according to S&P Global Platts Analytics.

