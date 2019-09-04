Analysis: US crude inventories likely lower last week as refiners maintain high runs

US crude inventories are expected to have declined last week, continuing a trend that largely been in place since early June as refiners maintained high runs, an analysis by S&P Global Platts showed Tuesday.

US crude inventories have tightened 57.7 million barrels to 427.8 million barrels since the week ending June 7, narrowing the surplus to the five-year average to just 1.5% from 8.4%, US Energy Information Administration data shows.

For the week ending August 30, analysts surveyed by Platts were looking for stocks to fall another 3 million barrels, which would put inventories at roughly 1.3% above the five-year average.

The bulk of the inventory declines since early June have been seen on the US Gulf Coast and Midwest, where stocks have fallen 23 million barrels and 20.1 million barrels, respectively.

While US production has reached a record high 12.5 million b/d, refiners in both regions have ramped up crude runs. For instance, net Midwest crude inputs have risen over 500,000 b/d since early June to 4.15 million b/d, the EIA data shows.

On average, analysts polled by Platts expect refiners to have kept operations unchanged last week at 95.2% of capacity.

Global gasoline cracks have weakened lately on concerns that the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China will cause global oil demand growth to slow, and that Hurricane Dorian will cause consumption to decline along the lower US East Coast.

But strong diesel prices and relatively low crude prices have kept refining margins strong. Midwest coking margins for Western Canadian Select averaged $18.01/b in August, while the US Gulf Coast WTI cracking margin has averaged $10.08/b.

Platts margin data reflects the difference between a crude’s netback and its spot price.

Netbacks are based on crude yields, which are calculated by applying Platts product price assessments to yield formulas designed by Turner, Mason & Co.

US EXPORTS SEEN HIGHER: CFLOW

Cracking margins in Europe have held up as well, which should encourage exports of US crudes. Along with high refinery runs, steady US crude exports have helped to pull US inventories lower.

US crude exports to Asia and Europe climbed last week, Platts vessel tracking software cFlow showed Tuesday. Exports to Europe rose to 7.8 million barrels from 4.4 million barrels the prior week, with more barrels heading to the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

US crude exports to China fell to 1.04 million barrels last week from 2.02 million barrels the prior week, cFlow data shows. Chinese tariffs on imports of US crude are expected to limit exports, although will likely cause a reshuffling of barrels, as China turns to other suppliers.

US crude imports were expected to have climbed last week, which should limit the crude stock draw. According to Platts Analytics, crude imports should have bounced back to 7.3 million b/d, from 5.93 million b/d the week ending August 23, as a backlog of delayed cargoes arrived.

With coking margins in the Midwest and USGC remaining high for WCS crude, and a shortage of heavy barrels because of sanctions on Venezuela and limited Mexican production, refiners have the incentive to bring down as much Canadian crude as possible.

With pipeline capacity full, more Canadian crude has been moving by rail in recent months. Canadian crude-by-rail exports edged up to 286,701 b/d in June, from 285,131 b/d in May, and 122,292 b/d in February, according to the National Energy Board.

Crude imports from Canada fell the week ending August 23, but with new pipeline capacity coming into service later this year, imports should hold above 3.6 million b/d, according to Platts Analytics.

REFINED PRODUCT DRAWS

Analysts polled by Platts expect US gasoline inventories to have fallen 1.9 million barrels last week and US distillate stocks to have fallen 120,000 barrels.

With refiners keeping runs high, production should hold at elevated levels.

The US is well supplied with gasoline as it exits the summer holiday season. Stocks at 232 million barrels the week ending August 23 were 3.4% above the five-year average, EIA data shows.

Gasoline demand at the retail level likely saw an increase in the Southeast last week, notably in Florida, as drivers prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian. It is hard to tell if that shift in supply will be reflected in the EIA data for the week, and the storm is expected to lower demand along the Southeast coast this week.

US distillate stocks at 136 million barrels the week ending August 23 were 4.7% above the five-year average, EIA data shows.

However, combined low and ultra low sulfur diesel stocks on the USAC at 42.48 million barrels were roughly 6% below the five-year average, which is supportive for the New York-delivered NYMEX ULSD contract.

ULSD crack spreads have weakened in recent days because of global demand growth concerns, but are holding at a premium to gasoline crack spreads, which should encourage refiners to maximize distillate yields.

Source: Platts