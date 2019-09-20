Analysis: US crude stocks climb 1.06 million barrels as refiners cut runs, imports rise

US crude inventories climbed 1.06 million barrels last week to 417.13 million barrels, as refiners cut runs while imports edged higher, US Energy Information Administration data showed this week.

The stock build was considered bearish for NYMEX crude futures, as analysts polled by S&P Global Platts were looking for a 2 million-barrel crude inventory draw.

US crude inventories typically draw this time of year, and then build as fall refinery maintenance season kicks in.

According to S&P Global Platts Analytics, roughly 2.62 million b/d of crude distillation capacity is expected to go down for maintenance in October, up from 1.52 million b/d in September.

Refiners have already begun taking units down. Refiners were operating at 91.2% of capacity last week, down 3.9% percentage points, also exceeding expectations.

US refiners are embarking on a final push to ready their plants to make the 0.5% sulfur specification bunker fuel as mandated by the International Maritime Organization to be used starting January 1, 2020.

In particular, US Gulf Coast refiners are making the final push to get their plants in tiptop shape.

According to S&P Global Platts Analytics, 1.260 million b/d of crude distillation capacity will be taken offline in October along the USGC, while 872,000 b/d and 406,000 b/d are expected offline along the US Atlantic Coast and US West Coast, respectively.

On the West Coast, Chevron took the 33,300 b/d alkylation unit at its 269,000 b/d El Segundo, California, plant for 45 days of planned work while Phillips 66 was getting ready for a full turnaround at its 120,200 b/d Rodeo plant, as well as the Santa Maria refinery which sends feedstock to Rodeo.

On the US Gulf Coast, Valero is getting ready for planned work on a crude unit and coker at its 275,000 b/d Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery which will last about 45 days.

The company reported to regulators a snag earlier this week. Planned work is currently underway at the 275,000 b/d Deer Park, Texas, plant, lasting until mid-November.

US refining margins have strengthened this month, which should encourage refiners not in maintenance to maintain high runs. In the Midwest, where refiners are currently operating at 96.9% of capacity, the WTI cracking margin has averaged $11.32/b so far in September, up from $10.68/b in August, Platts data shows.

Platts margin data reflects the difference between a crude’s netback and its spot price. Netbacks are based on crude yields, which are calculated by applying Platts product price assessments to yield formulas designed by Turner, Mason & Co.

PRODUCTION STEADY

Last week’s build left US crude inventories roughly on par with the five-year average, the EIA data showed. Crude inventories climbed 2.01 million barrels in the US Gulf Coast to 219.93 million barrels, while stocks fell 647,000 barrels to 38.68 million barrels at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for NYMEX crude.

Midwest crude stocks fell 2.08 million barrels to 122.16 million barrels.

The market was well-supplied, with US production running at 12.4 million b/d, and imports rising 325,000 b/d to 7.05 million b/d, the EIA data showed.

US crude exports edged lower by 120,000 b/d to 3.18 million b/d last week.

Crude exports may have increased this week, however, on a surge in fixings following the weekend attacks on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure.

The strikes early Saturday on the Abqaiq processing facility and the Khurais field caused 5.7 million b/d of crude production to be shut in.

The increase in export interest appeared to be temporary, as Saudi supply assurances eased concerns.

DISTILLATE DEMAND LOWER ON YEAR

In refined products, US distillate stocks climbed 437,000 barrels last week to 136.66 million barrels. Combined low and ultra low sulfur diesel stocks on the US Atlantic Coast rose 705,000 barrels to 40.87 million barrels, but tightening the deficit to the five-year average to 10.7%. That deficit has been supportive for the New York-delivered NYMEX ULSD contract.

However, the bears could point out that US inventories climbed even as production fell and exports rose.

Implied distillate demand edged up 55,000 b/d to 3.86 million b/d last week, but has been lower year-on-year for 7 out of the past 10 weeks.

The US-China trade dispute has curtailed shipping activity, while the US rig count has declined. Economic growth has slowed, with the New York and Atlanta Federal Reserve Banks calling for US GDP of 1.5% to 1.9% this quarter.

US gasoline stocks climbed 781,000 barrels last week to 229.7 million barrels.

Gasoline stocks on the USAC — home of the New York delivery point for NYMEX RBOB — tightened 1.3 million barrels last week to 62.35 million barrels.

However, USAC gasoline is well-supplied relative to distillate, with inventories at 7.4% above the five-year average.

