Analysis: US crude stocks climb as refiners reduce runs

US crude stocks climbed 2.4 million barrels in the week that ended September 20 to 419.54 million barrels, as refiners reduced runs heading into the fall maintenance season, US Energy Information Administration data showed Wednesday.

Midwest stocks jumped 3.11 million barrels to 125.27 million barrels as refiners reduced operations by 4.4 percentage points to 92.5% of capacity. That figure was down from over 100% of capacity two weeks prior.

Crude inventory builds are typical for this time of year as refiners head into the typical fall maintenance season, which is expected to peak in October.

According to S&P Global Platts Analytics, roughly 2.62 million b/d of crude distillation capacity is expected to go offline for maintenance in October, up from 1.52 million b/d in September.

US crude stocks are currently on par with the EIA five-year average, which shows inventories climbing until mid- to late-November, before decreasing again as refiners return from maintenance.

US refining margins have strengthened so far this month, which should encourage refiners not undertaking maintenance to maintain high run rates. In the Midwest, the WTI cracking margin has averaged $12.31/b so far in September, up from $10.68/b in August, S&P Global Platts data shows. The US Gulf Coast Mars coking margin has averaged $9.94/b so far in September, up from $7.93/b in August.

Platts margin data reflects the difference between a crude’s netback and its spot price. Netbacks are based on crude yields, which are calculated by applying Platts’ product price assessments to yield formulas designed by Turner, Mason & Co..

USGC crude stocks fell 3.38 million barrels last week to 216.55 million barrels, as imports declined 279,000 b/d to 1.36 million b/d, the EIA data showed.

Some of that drop could be storm-related, as Tropical Depression Imelda made landfall in the Houston area last week.

For instance, US Census data shows just one crude vessel unloading in Houston for the seven days that ended September 19, down from roughly six vessels in the prior week.

US refiners imported 631,000 b/d from Saudi Arabia last week, following the September 14 attack on Saudi oil projects that impacted 5.7 million b/d of supply.

US imports of Saudi crude last week rose 180,000 b/d week on week, the highest weekly level since the week that ended June 28, when 681,000 b/d was imported. Earlier this month, Saudi crude imports fell to 271,000 b/d, the lowest weekly average on record.

US imports of Mexican crude averaged 826,000 b/d, the highest since the week that ended August 9 when 918,000 b/d was imported.

CRUDE EXPORTS SLIP

US crude exports fell 192,000 b/d last week to 2.98 million b/d, the EIA data showed.

Crude exports to Asia jumped last week while exports to Europe and Latin America declined, according to data from S&P Global Platts’ cFlow trade flow software.

The crude export arbitrage to Asia remains open, with the recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure providing an incentive for buyers in Asia to line up alternative supplies.

Freight rates for VLCCs, or Very Large Crude Carriers, loading out of the USGC jumped more than 20%, or $1.35 million, in the days since the September 14 attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure, and are now sitting at levels not seen since December 2018.

Fixture volumes were higher last week for both the 270,000 mt USGC-China or South Korea and the 260,000 mt Brazil-China routes, according to Platts fixture logs.

GASOLINE LOOKING BEARISH

The EIA data looked bearish for NYMEX RBOB, as gasoline inventories climbed 2.02 million barrels on the US Atlantic Coast, home of the New York delivery point for the RBOB contract.

That put stocks at roughly 10% above the five-year average on the USAC.

However, USAC distillate stocks fell 2.96 million barrels to 41.74 million barrels, which was supportive for the New York-delivered ULSD futures contract.

USAC distillate stocks were 19% below the five-year average at the end of last week, with the deficit widening from 7% in mid-August, the EIA data showed.

The front-month RBOB crack spread versus ICE Brent ended Wednesday at around $4.87/b, down from $5.21/b Tuesday. The ULSD crack versus Brent ended around $19.50/b, up from $19.35/b Tuesday.

ULSD crack spreads have been rising since early September as the market nears the January 2020 debut of IMO low sulfur bunker rules. The new requirements are expected to bolster demand for diesel fuels.

The January 2020 ULSD crack versus Brent ended Wednesday at around $20.63/b, up from $19.06/b September 2.

