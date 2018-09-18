Analysis: US crude stocks expected to drop as exports surge

A strong uptick in US exports coupled with still-strong refinery runs likely contributed to a further draw in US crude stocks last week, an S&P Global Platts Analysis showed Monday.

Commercial crude inventories were expected to have fallen by 3 million barrels during the week ended 14 September, according to analysts surveyed by Platts on Monday. The expectations for a further decline came on the heels of a larger than expected draw of 5.3 million barrels the week prior.

Total US waterborne crude exports reached 2.16 million b/d for the reporting period ending 14 September, up nearly 24 percentage points from 1.74 million b/d during the week prior, according to S&P Global Analytics cFlow estimates.

Stepped-up exports from the US Gulf Coast to Northwest Europe accounted for the bulk of the uptick, cFlow, Platts trade-flow software showed. Flows to the United Kingdom grew to 2.13 million barrels, up from 511,000 barrels the week prior, and 1.08 million barrels were exported to the Netherlands, which took no USGC crude during the previous week.

The discount for WTI compared to Brent dipped to more than $10/b last week, favoring USGC exports into Europe on paper. Platts data last showed WTI at a definitive discount to North Sea Forties in Rotterdam during the last week of July, when WTI averaged $1.41/b below Forties for the week ended 3 August.

But in the weeks since, arbitrage economics appear to be shifting in favor of local grades, Platts data showed. To date in September WTI delivered into Rotterdam has averaged at a 59 cent/b premium compared to North Sea Forties crude, up from roughly plus 34.4 cents/b in August.

REFINERY RATES FALL AS TURNAROUNDS INCREASE

Analysts surveyed by Platts expected crude inventories to fall even as they anticipated a 0.8 percentage point reduction in refinery utilization last week. This is expected to take refinery utilization to 96.8% of capacity.

Total refinery utilization remains very strong, with rates just below 10-year highs, according to the Energy Information Administration. Last week analysts had expected a 0.9 percentage point decline in utilization during the week ended 7 September, but EIA data later showed that utilization had increased by 1 percentage point to 97.6% of total capacity.

But increased refinery turnarounds is expected to bring this number lower. Refinery maintenance took 2.38 million b/d of refinery capacity offline during the week ended 14 September, an uptick of 545,000 b/d from the week prior, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics data.

In addition, last week ExxonMobil and Phillips 66 each reported processing unit issues at separate Illinois refineries. Exxon notified regulators of issues with an undisclosed unit at its 238,000 b/d Joliet refinery in Channahon and Phillips 66 reported issues with an undisclosed unit at its 314,000 b/d Wood River plant in Roxana.

PRODUCTS OUTLOOK MIXED

Analysts also expect product stocks to decline. Analysts uniformly expected gasoline inventories to drop amid strong demand, with the survey average showing a 1.6 million-barrel draw.

Implied gasoline demand was 9.68 million b/d over a four-week moving average for the period ending 7 September, according to EIA, up slightly from 9.65 million b/d the week prior.

But analysts surveyed were mixed on the direction of distillate stocks last week. On average the Platts survey showed stocks to be 282,000 barrels lower last week, even as a sizable minority of analysts expected an increase. EIA data showed that distillate stocks gained sharply during the week ended 7 September, increasing by 6.2 million barrels to 139.28 million barrels.

