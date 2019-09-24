Analysis: US crude stocks likely lower last week as imports fall

US crude inventories likely declined last week, primarily on a fall in imports, even as refiners lowered their run rates.

Analysts polled by S&P Global Platts on average were looking for US crude stocks to have fallen by 190,000 barrels last week, which would put inventories at a slight deficit to the five-year average, based on the most recent US Energy Information Administration data.

Crude inventories typically decline this time of year, before rising in late September and October during peak refinery maintenance season. US stocks have fallen 68 million barrels since early June, EIA data show.

According to S&P Global Platts Analytics, roughly 2.62 million b/d of crude distillation capacity is expected to go offline for maintenance in October, up from 1.52 million b/d in September.

US refiners were running at 91.2% of capacity in the week that ended September 13, according to the EIA. Analysts were looking for operations to decline another 0.6 percentage point last week to 90.6% of capacity.

US refining margins have strengthened this month, which should encourage refiners not undertaking maintenance to maintain high run rates. In the Midwest, the Bakken cracking margin has averaged $18.68/b so far in September, up from $14.86/b in August, Platts data shows.

Platts margin data reflects the difference between a crude’s netback and its spot price. Netbacks are based on crude yields, which are calculated by applying Platts’ product price assessments to yield formulas designed by Turner, Mason & Co.

STORM DELAYS IMPORTS

But even with refiners heading into maintenance season, and crude production remaining steady at 12.4 million b/d, crude imports were lower last week.

US Customs data show a drop in waterborne crude imports in the week that ended September 20 to 5.86 million b/d from roughly 7 million b/d the prior week.

Some of that drop could be storm-related, as Tropical Depression Imelda made landfall in the Houston area last week.

Census data shows just one crude vessel unloading in Houston for the seven days that ended September 19, down from roughly six vessels the prior week. Likewise, just one crude vessel offloaded over the same period last week at Port Arthur, Texas.

S&P Global Platts cFlow trade flow software also show a roughly 100,000 b/d decline in US crude exports to 2.8 million b/d.

While crude exports to Asia jumped last week, exports to Europe and Latin America declined, cFlow data showed.

The crude export arbitrage to Asia remains open, with the recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure providing an incentive for buyers in Asia to line up alternative supplies.

“Although it isn’t clear how long the attacks on Saudi installations will impact world markets, we believe that as a result of the disruption and a consequent increase in the risk associated with Saudi crude, US exports won’t have to work so hard to find buyers for at least the remainder of the year,” said Morningstar Director of Oil and Products Research Sandy Fielden in a report.

REFINED PRODUCTS SEE MIXED FORTUNES

In refined products, analysts surveyed by Platts were looking for US gasoline stocks to have climbed by 300,000 barrels last week, and distillate stocks to have declined by 600,000 barrels.

US gasoline inventories are well-supplied as the market exits the summer driving season.

US distillate inventories, however, are tight, notably on the US Atlantic Coast, home of the New York delivery point for NYMEX ULSD futures.

USAC combined low and ultra low sulfur diesel stocks in the week that ended September 13 totaled 40.87 million barrels, 11% below the five-year average, EIA data shows.

Source: Platts