Analysis: US refined product builds trump crude draw as oil futures slide

Larger-than-expected US refined product stock builds outpaced strong refinery runs and a 4.3 million-barrel crude stock draw, as much of the oil complex remained in the red directly following Thursday’s US Energy Information Administration oil data report.

Prompt NYMEX October WTI and ICE November Brent were each down around $1/b around 1535 GMT, while NYMEX RBOB and ULSD were down between 2-3 cents/gal apiece.

US distillate stocks surprised to the upside, rising 3.12 million barrels to 133.12 million barrels in the week that ended August 31. Analysts had expected stocks to remain largely unchanged.

And despite data showing stocks have risen steadily since early June, inventories remain tight, sitting just under 10% below the five-year average, according to EIA data.

Part of the build in distillate stocks could be due to a more difficult export arbitrage to Europe. S&P Global Platts calculations show US Gulf Coast ULSD on a delivered-basis at a $8/mt premium to CIF Northwest European cargoes at the end of August, and a $5/mt premium to CIF Mediterranean cargoes.

EIA data pegged US distillate exports at 989,000 b/d in the most recent week, down from 1.14 million b/d the week prior and from 1.24 million b/d the week before that. The most recent week was the first time US distillate exports had fallen below 1 million b/d since early May.

US gasoline stocks surprised as well, with EIA data showing a 1.85 million-barrel build, compared with analysts’ expectations of a 1.5 million-barrel draw.

The bulk of the build showed up on the US Atlantic Coast — home to the New York Harbor-delivered RBOB contract — where stocks rose 2.02 million barrels to 66.09 million barrels.

This appeared more than enough to counter a largely bullish crude draw. US crude stocks fell to 401.49 million barrels last week, putting them more than 1% below the five-year average. The bulk of the decline is likely a product of strong refinery runs, particularly on the Gulf Coast, which saw crude stocks drop 2.44 million barrels to 210.34 million barrels.

Crude runs at USGC refineries surged 155,000 b/d to 9.34 million b/d last week. This helped to boost regional refinery utilization by 1.4 percentage points to 97.2% of capacity.

Total US runs rose 81,000 b/d to 17.65 million b/d. This is down from the 17.9 million b/d seen at the beginning of August, but more than 3 million b/d above year-ago levels.

US CRUDE EXPORTS REMAIN STRONG

Favorable arbitrage economics had been expected to keep US crude exports high, which in turn would weigh on domestic stocks. EIA data reported crude exports dipped slightly to a still-robust 1.51 million b/d.

This time last year, EIA data reports the US exported just 153,000 b/d.

S&P Global Platts calculations show US grades like WTI and Bakken remained some of the cheapest of a basket of deliverable crudes into China in August. WTI delivered into China held a $2.02/b premium to Asian Dated Brent in August, compared with $2.08/b for North Sea Forties and $2.60/b for Murban.

North Dakota’s Bakken was even cheaper than WTI, averaging a $1.90/b premium to Asian Dated Brent over that period.

Platts reported Monday that Unipec booked two VLCCs for loading crude from the Gulf Coast in September, signaling that it has not fully withdrawn from the US crude market despite the threat of tariffs.

The US arbitrage into Europe appears to be profitable as well. On a crude-to-crude basis, WTI remained at a steep, $1.50-$2/b discount to both Azeri Light and Nigerian Bonny Light in the Mediterranean in August.

