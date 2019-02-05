Analysis: Van Gogh infill project could help revive Australian heavy crude exports

Australian independent oil and gas producer Santos’ successful completion of the two-well program in the Van Gogh oilfield could help spur a long-awaited recovery in both production and exports of Australia’s heavy sweet crude oil in 2019.

Australia has a long history of oil and gas production, but the Oceania producer has been paying more attention to a slew of new LNG projects rather than upstream oil discoveries over the past decade, resulting in a sharp rise in gas and condensate exports but a big drop in crude shipments in recent years.

However, Australia’s heavy sweet crude exports look set to stage a modest rebound in 2019 as Santos announced last week its first oil lifted from the Van Gogh infill project.

The infill project began in September 2018 and involved drilling and completing two subsea wells and connecting them to existing offshore infrastructure, Santos said in a statement.

The successful completion of the two-well program will lead to higher production from the field, the independent upstream company added.

Following its $2.15 billion acquisition of Quadrant Energy in November last year, Santos has taken over the operatorship with a 52.5% interest in the Van Gogh and Coniston/Novara fields and the Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel Ningaloo Vision.

At the start of Santos’ ownership of Quadrant on November 27 last year, the company received 570,900 barrels of crude and 106,800 barrels of condensate, it said.

In addition, crude production from the fields it acquired from Quadrant totaled 254,100 barrels over November 27-December 31, with condensate coming in at 95,000 barrels, the company said.

When contacted by S&P Global Platts, the company said official Van Gogh crude production estimates for 2019 were not available yet.

However, a source at Japan’s INPEX which holds a 47.499% participating interest in the project indicated that daily Van Gogh crude output may easily surpass the previous peak of around 38,000-40,000 b/d following the successful completion of the two-well program.

Last week, Santos issued a rare spot tender offering one 350,000-barrel cargo of the heavy sweet crude for loading over March 15-19. This is Santos’ first ever spot tender offering Van Gogh crude following its acquisition of Quadrant.

HEAVY SWEET CRUDE SUPPLY

Supply of heavy sweet Australian crudes have gradually dwindled in recent years as output at certain fields ceased permanently or were halted for long-term modifications.

In comparison, an average of more than 2.5 million barrels/month of heavy sweet Australian crudes were typically sold over 2010-2011, according to Platts calculations.

Exports of Australia’s Stybarrow crude ceased in Q3 2015 following the decommissioning of the Stybarrow oil field, due to the end of the life cycle of the field located in the Exmouth Sub-basin more than 65 km offshore from the Pilbara coast of Western Australia.

The Stybarrow field had produced a total of nearly 60 million barrels of crude since it started up in 2007. The field, owned 50:50 by a joint venture between BHP Billiton and Woodside Petroleum, was developed at a cost of $760 million.

The last cargo of Australia’s Enfield crude loaded in November 2018, as operator Woodside Petroleum decided to halt production at the field amid declining production, S&P Global Platts previously reported.

Production of Enfield crude has tumbled over the past decade due to natural reservoir decline, dropping from around 40,000 b/d at its peak in 2008 to 3,550 b/d in Q2 2018, Woodside’s financial reports showed.

Market sources indicated that Van Gogh’s estimated production rate of more than 40,000 b/d this year could mean that Van Gogh alone may contribute close to 1 million barrels/month, or around two Aframax cargoes, to Australia’s heavy crude exports in 2019.

Van Gogh is one of the five oil fields in Australia’s Exmouth Basin producing heavy crude oils. In 2011, the five fields had a combined crude production of around 190,000 b/d.

Vincent crude, meanwhile, another heavy sweet Australian grade, has been out of the market since the last cargo was loaded in May 2018 as the FPSO Ngujima-Yin underwent modifications as part of the Greater Enfield project.

Vincent crude output is expected to be halted for a year and will resume in mid-2019, according to Woodside Petroleum.

Under the Greater Enfield project, Vincent crude output is expected to increase by 40,000 b/d through a diversion of Enfield crude reserves to the FPSO Ngujima-Yin, further boosting supply of heavy sweet crudes this year.

Source: Platts