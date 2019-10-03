Analysis: Weaker outright oil prices may offset strong Australian crude spot premiums

Cash differentials for various Australian sweet crude grades traded in the Asian spot market rallied to multi-year highs in recent trading cycles, but Canberra remains on its toes as the bearish outright oil price outlook could eat into the healthy physical market premiums over the coming years.

Multiple Australian heavy sweet crude grades saw their spot market price differentials surged to record highs in recent months, reflecting the boost in stockpiling demand for low sulfur fuel oil components in preparation for January 2020, when the International Maritime Organization’s new sulfur cap for bunker fuel kicks in.

Australian heavy sweet grades including Vincent, Van Gogh and Pyrenees are widely seen as an ideal feedstock for low sulfur marine fuels, industry and Asian refinery sources previously told S&P Global Platts.

Vincent crude, for one, was assessed at a premium of $13.40/b to Platts Dated Brent on August 2, marking the highest ever spot differential since Platts launched the assessment of the heavy sweet grade in February 2009.

The price differential averaged $10.34/b in September, also marking the highest ever monthly average spot premium for the grade.

Light sweet Australian crudes have also rallied in the regional spot market in recent months. Platts assessed Australia’s Cossack crude at a premium of $1.10/b to Dated Brent Tuesday, the highest premium since the light sweet grade was assessed at Dated Brent plus $1.55/b on June 19.

However, the Australian government recently issued a downbeat assessment on the outright benchmark crude price outlook, illustrating the risk of potential decline in the country’s overall crude export earnings, despite the lofty spot market cash differentials.

“Spot price differentials [for Australian sweet crudes] jumped more than $5/b or more from last year…but the strong cash spreads wouldn’t necessarily translate into higher earnings because lower outright oil prices would cancel out the premiums,” said an oil and commodities trading source at BHP Billiton who declined to be named.

S&P Global Platts outright sweet crude price benchmark Dated Brent averaged $64.57/b so far this year, down sharply from 2018 average of $71.31/b.

OUTRIGHT OIL PRICE

Australia’s Department of Industry on Monday announced it has lowered its forecasts for oil prices for the next couple of years, while lifting expectations for world production and trimming those for consumption.

In the September edition of its Resources and Energy Quarterly, the Canberra-based unit forecast 2019 Brent crude price to average $65.9/b, down 5% from the June edition of the report.

The Brent crude price forecasts for 2020 and 2021 were also each revised lower by 5% to $67.2/b and $63.9/b, respectively.

“Despite OPEC+ members holding down output, daily spot Brent oil prices plunged by 30% from late May to early August. This plunge reflected signs of weakening oil consumption growth, due to a softening in the US, European and Asian economies, as [US-China] trade tensions impacts were felt in the real economy,” it said.

The department raised its 2019 forecast for world production from 100 million b/d to 100.2 million b/d, while paring back the consumption expectation from 100.4 million b/d to 100.3 million b/d.

For 2020, the forecast for production was lifted and consumption trimmed so that both are at 101.6 million b/d.

“This is the second consecutive edition of Resources and Energy Quarterly in which consumption growth expectations for 2019 are being revised down, in light of trade tensions and a weakening global economy,” it said.

It also flagged that if US sanctions are completely lifted later this year, Iranian production would be expected to recover quickly through 2020, adding up to an additional 2 million b/d onto an already adequately supplied market.

AUSTRALIAN OIL OUTPUT

Meanwhile, the Department revised up its expectations for Australian crude and condensate production to reflect new oil output from Woodside Petroleum’s Greater Enfield project offshore Western Australia.

It lifted the forecasts for Australia’s production by 2% for both fiscal 2019-2020 (July-June) and 2020-2021 to 418,000 b/d and 417,000 b/d, respectively.

“With Woodside’s Greater Enfield expansion coming online in Carnarvon in 2019-20, crude production is expected to rise strongly from the current low,” it said, noting that production in 2020-2021 is expected to rise 21% from 2018-2019.

“Condensate output is forecast to grow 10% a year, from 232,000 b/d in 2018-19 to 287,000 b/d in 2020-21,” it said.

Forecasts for exports were only marginally tweaked with 2019-2020 outlook lifted from 311,000 b/d to 312,000 b/d, and 2020-2021 was left unchanged at 311,000 b/d, it said.

Source: Platts