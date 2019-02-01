Analysis: Year of the Pig – Boom or bust for China delivered met coal?

Pig in the Chinese zodiac often has positive connotations in Asian culture to luck, fortune and abundance. But can these fend off a seasonal downtrend pattern observed post Lunar New Year for the Chinese delivered metallurgical coal market?

S&P Global Platts’ historical data from 2012 to 2018 shows that the Chinese coking coal market has tended to see a decline in seaborne spot prices post Lunar New Year break, with the exception of 2016 when there was a shift in market dynamics due to the 276 workday interventionist policy implemented in China.

Market participants said the softening has been part of a seasonal trend seen every year.

Sources pointed to pre-Lunar New Year restocking, resulting in a slowdown in demand post celebrations and hence the softening seen in prices.

Others pointed to the pickup in domestic coking coal production after the break, which exerts downward pressure on domestic and seaborne coking coal prices.

Leading up to 2019’s Lunar New Year, mills’ restocking activities have been plentiful – a scenario commonly observed for the past few years.

Premium Low Vol CFR China rose 4.58% in the span of two weeks, with 20 trades done to and within China, totaling 1.76 million mt, Platts’ spot trade data showed.

However, the stakes could be different this year.

Market sources said a steadily recovering Chinese steel market, China’s stimulus measures, and the ongoing talks and attempts to reconcile the trade dispute between the US and China could help prop up demand for metallurgical coal. However, others were skeptical and expect the seasonality effect to creep in after the celebrations.

