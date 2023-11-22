Analyst APK-Inform raises Ukraine 2023 grain harvest forecast to 54.7 mln T

Agriculture consultancy APK-Inform increased its 2023 Ukraine grain harvest forecast to 54.7 million metric tons from the previous 53.4 million tons due to a better yield.

The consultancy increased its forecast for the corn harvest to 26 million tons from 24.8 million tons a month earlier.

APK-Inform said Ukraine could export 34.7 million tons of grain in the 2023/24 July-June season, including 13 million tons of wheat and 19 million tons of corn.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)