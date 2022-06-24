Analyst APK-Inform ups Ukraine 2022 grain crop, export forecast

Analyst APK-Inform raised its forecasts on Thursday for Ukraine’s 2022/23 grain crop and exports because of a better-than-expected corn harvest.

The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine could harvest 52.4 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including almost 18.2 million tonnes of wheat and 27.7 million tonnes of corn.

APK-Inform said 2022/23 exports could also rise to 40.6 million tonnes versus the previous outlook of 39.4 million tonnes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Edmund Blair)