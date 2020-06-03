Analyst ups Ukraine 2020 grain harvest forecast to 74.43 mln T

Ukrainian ProAgro agriculture consultancy revised up its forecast for the country’s 2020 grain harvest to 74.43 million tonnes from the previous outlook of 72.52 million due to better weather.

The consultancy also raised its estimates for Ukrainian wheat harvest to 26.65 million tonnes from 25.36 million, and for corn – to 37.58 million tonnes from 37.3 million tonnes a month earlier.

“Rains across Ukraine in May gave us a ground to increase grain production estomate,” the consultancy said in a report.

The economy ministry said last month the grain harvest could fall to between 65 and 68 million tonnes this year due to poor weather and significant acreage of damaged winter grain crops.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Louise Heavens)