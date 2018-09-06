Analysts expect 60-Bcf build to US gas storage stocks: survey

An S&P Global Platts survey of analysts calls for the US Energy Information Administration to estimate a 60-Bcf build to gas storage stocks.

The build is slightly below the five-year average as three out of five storage regions sit below the five-year minimum with only about two months remaining before heating season begins. Survey responses ranged from builds of 50 Bcf ot 69 Bcf. A 60-Bcf injection would be in line with the 60-Bcf build of the corresponding week last year, but below the five-year average build of 65 Bcf. Platts Analytics’ storage model predicts an injection of 63 Bcf while the supply-and-demand fundamentals’ model calls for a 58-Bcf build. DEFICIT TO GROW

An injection within analyst expectations of 60 Bcf would increase stocks to 2.565 Tcf. The deficit versus the five-year average would expand to 593 Bcf while the deficit versus last year in the corresponding week would remain at 646 Bcf. EIA reported a 70-Bcf injection for the week that ended August 24, which expanded inventories to 2.505 Tcf — 21% below the year-ago inventory of 3.151 Tcf and 19% below the five-year average of 3.093 Tcf.

The injection is expected to be smaller than the week prior as population-weighted temperatures rose 2 degrees across the Lower-48 states, adding another 9 Bcf of gas-fired power demand, according to Platts Analytics. Historically low inventory levels are expected everywhere except the Mountain region this week, with the majority of the overall deficit coming from the Pacific and Midwest. Storage levels are below the five-year minimum in three of five EIA storage regions. The deficit is most pronounced in the Midwest, where stocks are 79 Bcf below the five-year minimum of 746 Bcf. The Pacific region has the second-largest deficit at 53 Bcf below the five-year minimum of 294 Bcf. Even though Platts Analytics expects slightly larger builds over the next two weeks, the builds are expected to remain below the five-year average and will further widen the deficit. The EIA plans to release its weekly storage report Thursday at 10:30 am EDT.

Source: Platts