Analysts see a below-average build to US gas storage as shoulder season wanes

Analysts expect another smaller-than-average injection into US natural gas storage stocks for the first week of October despite a loosening of market fundamentals over the same period.

The US Energy Information Administration is expected to report a 91 Bcf injection to US natural gas storage for the week ended Oct. 6, according to this week’s survey of analysts by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Survey responses were mostly reported in a range of about 80-105 Bcf, with one expected 72-Bcf injection estimate outlying the rest to the low side.

A 91 Bcf injection to US gas storage to begin October would look slightly bullish compared with the five-year average stock build of 93 Bcf and continue to communicate relatively strong demand compared with 2022 when the US gas market posted a 125 Bcf injection in the corresponding week.

Assuming analysts’ consensus injection estimate of 91 Bcf is accurate, US inventory levels would rise to 3.536 Tcf. The surplus to the five-year average stock level would narrow to 170 Bcf, or about 5%, above the historical average while the surplus to 2022 would fall to 323 Bcf, or roughly 10%, above the year-ago level, according to EIA data.

Fundamentals

The US gas market lengthened by about 1.7 Bcf/d to leave additional supply available for injection in the week ended Oct. 6 compared with the prior week, when the EIA reported a net injection of 86 Bcf.

Total US gas demand fell week over week by about 1.6 Bcf/d on reductions in power burn and residential-commercial demand, according to S&P Global data. Gas-fired power demand fell by about 1.3 Bcf/d to average 36.5 Bcf/d, while residential-commercial demand fell by roughly 500 MMcf/d to average about 9.6 Bcf/d.

On the supply side, US gas production dropped about 300 MMcf/d to average around 101.6 Bcf/d in the first week of October, S&P Global data showed.

A roughly 350 MMcf/d drop in net exports from the week prior, however, contributed to supply length for the domestic market. Net exports averaged roughly 1.4 Bcf/d during the first week of October.

Price movement

NYMEX November gas futures Oct. 10 were up about 7-8 cents in morning trading before easing back to $3.38/MMBtu in the afternoon, data from CME Group showed.

The prompt-month contract has surged in recent days to reach its highest price since mid-January along with the arrival of colder weather.

“I do think we’re at a kind of critical area technically, and if we break out of this area, we could see a nice move” in prices with additional upside for producers, Phil Flynn, senior account executive at Price Futures Group, said in an Oct. 10 interview. “If they could get through $3.50[/MMBtu], there could be significant upside, but I think it’s going to take a weather event to get there.”

Outlook

Diverging projections about what seasonal shifts in fundamentals mean for the gas market likely contributed to a wider-than-normal survey range, with two estimates calling for a 100-plus Bcf build for the week ended Oct. 6.

The bullish nature of recent EIA storage reports may also be contributing to uncertainty about the direction of the market through shoulder season. EIA reported its 12th below-average inventory build in 13 weeks in the week ended Sept. 29.

“Gas injections have come in slightly ahead of our models recently,” analysts with SFG Research wrote in an Oct. 10 note, which offered a median storage projection of 90 Bcf for the week ending Oct. 6. “We think buying by storage operators to make sure they have adequate supplies this winter is part of the reason, which also explains the recent rally on natural gas prices.”

Quickly rising heating demand could eat up any additional slack that arises within the market in the coming weeks. Res-comm demand in the week ending Oct. 10 was estimated to have risen roughly 42% compared with the seven days prior, S&P Global data showed.

For the week ending Oct. 13, S&P Global’s natural gas supply-demand model is projecting a build of 96 Bcf to US gas storage. If accurate, the predicted injection would exceed the five-year average injection in the corresponding week of 85 Bcf but fall below the year-ago build of 113 Bcf, EIA data showed.

Source: Platts