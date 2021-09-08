Andreas Chrysostomou joins the Clean Shipping Alliance (CSA)

A veteran of the maritime industry, Cypriot Andreas Chrysostomou is joining the Clean Shipping Alliance as Executive Director.

With a background in Naval Architecture and Shipbuilding, Andreas Chrysostomou has contributed immensely to the various aspects of the shipping industry throughout his career, ranging from safety and security to the protection of the marine environment. He has served as Chairman of the Design and Equipment Subcommittee of the International Maritime Organisation and for the decade 2003-2013 has served as Chairman of the organisation’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC). Beyond his work with the IMO, Andreas has also worked with other UN agencies such as the International Mobile Satellite Organisation where he was elected Chairman of its Assembly twice consecutively. Furthermore, he served as member of the Board of Governors of the World Maritime University and he is one of the Past Presidents of the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology.

Andreas is currently the Chief Strategy Officer of Tototheo Maritime following his long government service that brought him to the helm of the Cypriot administration and later to that of CLIA Europe.

Andreas’ achievements and leadership have also been universally recognized by the global community. In 2011, he was awarded for Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Shipping, as was presented with the Distinguished Public Service Award by the US Department of Homeland Security for his invaluable services to international shipping. Furthermore, Andreas was named the “GST Leading Shipping Personality of the Decade 2003-2013” and Lloyd’s List’s “International Personality of the Year 2015”. In 2019 Andreas was awarded the Honorary award of Young Ship Cyprus and most recently, he also won the Smart4Sea Leadership Award of 2020.

On joining the CSA, Andreas says: “The global shipping industry has arrived at a crossroad where it must decide on how best to transform itself in the face of unprecedented challenges. As an international organisation that represents leading shipping companies in emission control efforts, the CSA has proven itself by successfully engaging with international stakeholders on the use and effectiveness of EGCS to achieve shared environmental and sustainability initiatives across all shipping sectors. Going forward, I am confident that we will be able to contribute further to the endeavours of the whole maritime community to work towards carbon neutral emissions by 2050.”

Source: Clean Shipping Alliance (CSA)