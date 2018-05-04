Andreas Chrysostomou joins Tototheo Maritime

Tototheo Maritime is pleased to announce that Andreas Chrysostomou has joined its ranks. As Chief Strategy Officer, Mr Chrysostomou will play a key role in developing and implementing the global satellite communications and technology provider’s strategic vision.

Andreas Chrysostomou needs little introduction having accumulated vast experience in the global shipping industry throughout his noteworthy career and had held a number of High profile positions in Cyprus and in Europe. Mr Chrysostomou’s accomplishments have been recognized by the shipping industry worldwide and he has received Award for “Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable Shipping” and the “Distinguished Public Service Award” by the United States Department of Homeland Security, United States Coast Guard in 2011. He has also been awarded with the “Green Shipping Technology Award – Leading Shipping Personality of the Decade 2003 – 2013” and he was named “International Personality of the Year” in 2015 by Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards.

“Tototheo Maritime has grown considerably in the past few years and we have every intention to keep this pace up”, said Socrates Theodossiou, Co-CEO of Tototheo Maritime. “Andreas’ unique blend of extensive knowledge of the international market and deep understanding of shipping will be key to the further evolution envisioned for Tototheo Maritime.” added Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou Co-CEO of Tototheo Maritime.

Mr Chrysostomou expressed his contentment about joining Tototheo Maritime “I have been fortunate enough in my career to receive the acknowledgement of the international shipping community and now Tototheo Maritime a dynamic company with clear vision of the future and I am very excited to be able to contribute to the company’s further expansion and growth.”

Source: Tototheo Maritime