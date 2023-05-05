Andrew Wheeler promoted to president of BMS Re

BMS Re, the expansive specialty reinsurance arm of the global broking group BMS, today announces the promotion of Andrew Wheeler to president. He will take up the position effective immediately. Wheeler will report to Pete Chandler, CEO of BMS Re.

A veteran of BMS, Wheeler assumes the role with more than 20 years of experience within the organisation. Wheeler’s expertise covers casualty, P&C, treaty, and refinance across both the London and US markets.

The appointment reinforces BMS’ ambition to further build on the impressive growth and scale of its reinsurance division. With many offices across the US, London, Bermuda, Latin America and Asia and more than 300 employees across the globe, BMS Re’s trajectory shows no sign of slowing down. Its ability to deliver first-rate analytics and efficient capital solutions while maintaining the highest standards of client service has enabled this exceptional growth. The additional investment BMS received at the beginning of the year has ensured that it has the financial firepower to expand at an accelerated pace and continue to attract exceptional talent. BMS Re specialises in bespoke solutions covering XOL, primary, catastrophe, programs, and capital advisory services.

Chandler said: “Andrew has had an incredible career within BMS. From the day I walked through the doors, he has distinguished himself as an absolute class act, a spectacular broker, a magnificent leader, and an even better friend. To have someone who knows BMS’ strengths inside and out is exactly what BMS Re needs to continue growing/evolving our business. I am delighted to stand shoulder to shoulder with him.”

Wheeler added: “BMS has been my home for most of my career, which is a testament to the excellent culture we have built. This not only benefits its employees, but also extends to the service we provide to our clients. I’m delighted by the opportunity to keep building on BMS Re’s strong foundations and help it grow to new heights.”

Source: BMS Re