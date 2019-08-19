Andrey Zubarev takes the helm at Sea Port St. Petersburg

On August 19, 2019, Andrey Zubarev, who previously headed NEVA-METAL JSC, was appointed as Managing Director of Sea Port St. Petersburg JSC.

In his new capacity as Managing Director, Andrey Zubarve will be responsible for development strategy of Sea Port St. Petersburg JSC, for implementation of programs to increase operational efficiency and business processes digital automation.

Mr. Andrey Zubarev is 47 years old. In 1993, he graduated from Cherepovets State University as an instructor of Physics & Computer Science. In 2001 he graduated from St. Petersburg State Engineering and Economics Institute with a major in Finance & Credit.

In 1999, Mr. Zubarev joined PAO Severstal, where he began his career as a foreman of cargo handling operations at the industrial port of the Cherepovets Metallurgical Plant. Then he was promoted to the port safety engineer and a specialist of the logistics center of Severstal Sales Directorate.

In 2001 he was transferred to Switzerland based Russian office of Severstal Export GmbH, where he held the positions of manager and senior logistics manager. In 2012, he took up duties of a senior manager for the provision of freight and port services to the transport logistics department, Supply & Logistics Directorate. In 2013, he headed NEVA-METALL, a stevedoring company of PAO Severstal.

Andrey Zubarev replaced Vladislav Zhukov, who had been at the helm of Sea Port St. Petersburg JSC since 2017.

Source: Sea Port St. Petersburg