Anemoi Marine Technologies readies itself for market with appointment of Kim Diederichsen as CEO

Leading Flettner Rotor innovator, Anemoi Marine Technologies, has appointed seasoned shipping technology expert Kim Diederichsen as CEO with the task to take the company’s wind assisted propulsion systems to a global market.

As a leading innovator in this space, Anemoi was the recent recipient of the Lloyd’s List “Ship of the Year” Award for the world’s first successful installation of a Flettner Rotor system on a geared dry bulk carrier – the MV Afros. Now with a fully tested and proven solution, the company is widening its reach to offer its patented energy saving technology to a global audience of tanker, bulker, roro and other vessel owners.

On accepting the appointment, Kim Diederichsen said:

“In business, timing is everything and now is exactly right for Anemoi to launch its systems more widely. We have a unique product that has been proven to deliver significant energy reduction benefits to shipowners which will save them fuel and reduce associated emissions. This is at a time when the industry is focusing on its environmental footprint and working hard to find solutions to satisfy IMO’s carbon reduction ambitions. It’s my job to support and lead the team that will transition Anemoi from a technical innovator to a fully-fledged commercial supplier of wind propulsion systems. I am hugely excited to be on board.”

Diederichsen joins Anemoi with a wealth of relevant maritime and technical experience having served most recently as CEO of Bawat A/S a Danish based company supplying ballast water management systems. Prior to that he was SVP at Remora responsible for sales of deepwater loading and mooring systems. He combines his commercial experience with a practical knowledge of seafaring having started his career at sea and qualifying as a master mariner.

Welcoming Diederichsen, Anemoi chairman Dimitri Goulandris said:

“Identifying alternative energy sources for ships is fast becoming top of the corporate agenda for all responsible shipping companies. With Kim leading our team, I am confident we will see Anemoi rapidly become the go-to supplier of wind assisted propulsion systems world-wide. He has the background and experience to take Anemoi on the next stage of its journey and I am delighted he has accepted the challenge”.

Anemoi’s solution is based on the shipboard installation of Flettner Rotors which capitalises on the aerodynamic phenomenon known as the Magnus Effect to provide useful propulsion to the vessel by harnessing wind power to enhance vessel efficiency, reducing net fuel consumption and lowering harmful exhaust emissions. Unique to Anemoi is its patented deployment system which allows the rotors to be moved along the deck and clear of cargo handling gear to prevent any impact on port operations. Unlike other similar solutions, this makes the Anemoi product suitable for bulkers, tankers, roros and other vessel types.

Source: Anemoi Marine Technologies