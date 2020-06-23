Angelicoussis Group invests in leading SAP solutions

SAP Hellas announces the successful implementation of the new S/4HANA on Cloud ERP as well as the SAP On Board for the management of Angelicousis Group’sentire fleet. The new solution’s structure is based on S/4HANA (installed on HANA Enterprise Cloud) and Cloud solution SAP Success Factors forcrew management as well ashuman resource management (HRMS) of the Group. SAP On Board, a third innovative solution based on SAP Edge Services, introduces specific functions of S/4HANA in the fleet. This is one of the largest and most innovative implementations of the specifc platform in the Greek market as well as on global level. The absolute, out of the box interconnection of these three solutions (SAP Success Factors, SAP S/4 HANA, SAP On Board) offers almost real-time communication with each ship of the group.

Τhe smooth transition of all systems, in order to lay the foundations for its imminent digital transformation, was the success factor for Angelicoussis Group. Creating suitable technological infrastructure combined with a top web-based system to meet its needs, minimizing the barriers in data and knowledge sharing, replacing various systems with a more functional, centralized one, simplifying and significantly reducing the workload of captains thanks to the secure, remotely controlled on-board solutions installed on ships and, finally, the real time and at any time access to quality data and financial information are listed among the benefits of the solution.

Angelicoussis Group provides maritime transport services worldwide, owning a fleet of more than 150 ships. Angelicoussis Group is a leader in the sector of bulk carriers, tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels. Last year, the Group’s owner was ranked 7th among the most influential personalities in global shipping by the Lloyd’s List.

The project – which was completed within deadline, at 12 months –was implemented by SAP Hellas Servcies team and four partners, who worked as a team, to ensure the success of this great endeavor.

SAP organizes on June 30th a Virtual Event “Shipping the Future with SAP” (you may register here). Andreas Xirocostas, MD SAP Greece, Cyprus and Malta will do the keynote.

Source: SAP Hellas