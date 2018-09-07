Angelikoussis’ Maran Tankers Awards Contract For Installing Marine Scrubbers And Ballast Water Management Systems On 13 Ships

Sembcorp Marine has won its biggest green technology retrofits contract to date, awarded by Maran Tankers for the installation of marine scrubbers and ballast water management systems on 13 of the Greek owner’s vessels.

Under the contract, four suezmax tankers will be fitted with marine scrubbers and ballast water management systems between the third quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2019, while a further nine Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) will have marine scrubbers installed between May 2019 and February 2020.

The installation of 13 marine scrubbers and four ballast water management systems in total will take place at Sembcorp Marine’s Tuas Boulevard Yard and Admiralty Yard.

Since the entry into force of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Ballast Water Management Convention in 2017, and with the 0.5% global fuel sulphur cap taking effect on Jan 1, 2020, Sembcorp Marine has been actively marketing its turn-key green technology retrofits solutions. These solutions include project management, vessel survey, integration design engineering, green technology equipment supply and retrofitting services conducted within scheduled vessel dry-dockings.

Commenting on the contract given to Sembcorp Marine, Maran Tankers said: “Sembcorp Marine Repairs & Upgrades was selected to be our partner for scrubber and ballast water management system installations as they have demonstrated the ability to work in tandem with us right from the project’s initial phase, showing dedication and commitment to resolve challenges as a team. We are confident that this partnership will be the blueprint for a successful fleet retrofitting programme and we thank them for their enthusiastic and spirited efforts thus far. We look forward to a successful collaboration.”

“Sembcorp Marine’s breakthrough green technology retrofits contract from Maran Tankers is testimony to our expertise and trusted experience in a highly competitive market,” said Sembcorp Marine Head of Repairs & Upgrades Alvin Gan. “We thank Maran Tankers and its parent company, the Angelicoussis Shipping Group, for choosing Sembcorp Marine as a key partner in executing their scrubber and ballast water management system retrofitting programme. We appreciate their confidence in our capabilities.”

With the latest contract from Maran Tankers, Sembcorp Marine now has an installation track record of four marine scrubbers and 23 ballast water management systems. Its green technology retrofits customers include ASP Shipmanagement, ASEAN Cableship, Carnival Corporation, Chevron Shipping, KLC Shipping, MOL Shipping, Naftomar Shipping, Petroleum Geo-Services, Solvang Skibs AS and Wilhelmsen Ship Management.

Sembcorp Marine’s own Semb-Eco LUV Ballast Water Management System received the Outstanding Maritime R&D and Technology Award at the 2017 Singapore International Maritime Awards for its highly energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly ballast water treatment solution.

Semb-Eco LUV expects to receive the US Coast Guard Type Approval certification in the coming months. It is the only ballast water management system to be researched, developed, manufactured and factory-tested in Singapore.

Source: Sembcorp Marine