Anglo American Cuts Coal Production Guidance After 2Q Disruption

Anglo American PLC said Thursday that its overall production fell in the second quarter due to lockdowns and mine incidents, cutting its full-year guidance for coal output.

The FTSE 100 miner’s production declined 18% in the second period of the year. The group reported that metallurgical production plunged 32% to 4.0 million metric tons due to two incidents underground at the Moranbah and Grosvenor mines, and longwall moves at Grosvenor and Grasstree, all in Australia.

In addition, lockdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic disrupted its diamond, platinum-group-metals, iron ore and coal operations in South Africa.

The group’s diamond production fell 54% in April-June, platinum fell 41% and both palladium and thermal coal decreased 32%. Kumba iron ore and manganese ore were also down. However, production of copper and iron ore from Minas-Rio in Brazil was up.

For 2020 overall, Anglo America downgraded its metallurgical coal production guidance to a range of 16-18 million metric tons from 19-21 million tons; and thermal coal expectations to 21 million tons from 22 million tons.

The group said that production as a share of total capacity had ramped up to 90% by the end of June, from around 60% in April.

Source: Dow Jones